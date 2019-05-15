New mayor of Chatteris is Councillor Linda Ashley

The Mayor Making ceremony took place last night (May 14) at the annual Chatteris Town Council meeting.

Cllr Ashley will serve alongside deputy mayor Ian Benney.

Outgoing mayor Bill Haggata was co-opted on to the town council in November 2014 and stood for election to the council to the following May.

He was an active member of the council and on both the planning and leisure working groups.

Residents took to social media to congratulate Cllr Ashley and Cllr Benny on their new roles.

One wrote: "Congratulations on being elected as mayor and deputy mayor.

"My feelings are that you will be a great team and you we know that you will go on to both work really hard for the town."

"This is well deserved," another added.