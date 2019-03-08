Special ceremony to welcome the refurbishment of Bricstan Hall, Chatteris, which has seen it revitalised thanks to grant from AMEY fund

It is the lifeblood of community life and now a plaque has been unveiled to commemorate completion of the refurbishment of Bricstan Hall, Chatteris.

A ribbon cutting ceremony and unveiling of a plaque was to say thanks to the AMEY Community Fund that had supported the refurbishment.

The hall, that has a capacity for 70 o 80 people, is regularly used by the parish church and also hired out for special events and occasions.

The ceremony for the re-opening took place on Maundy Thursday with town mayor Bill Haggata, Canon Rev Wendy Thomson and other guests in attendance.

Canon Thomson said: “This hall is such a blessing to both the community and the church, fulfilling community functions such as food bank, children's groups, mothers union, youth groups to name but a few.

“We are so grateful to AMEY Community Fund for the grant which has seen the hall revitalised to continue to serve the community of Chatteris.”

The hall has disabled access and toilet, a PA system, a CD player, and baby change facilities. The hall is available for hire to community groups or individuals who seek to use it in line with the church's priorities.