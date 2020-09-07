Advanced search

Exclusive

‘We have worked extremely hard to ensure the re-opening of the school in September is a safe environment,’ says academy head

PUBLISHED: 15:34 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:14 07 September 2020

The principal of Neale-Wade Academy Graham Horn says he has worked extremely hard to ensure his school is safe for reopening. Picture: Twitter/Archant

The principal of Neale-Wade Academy Graham Horn says he has worked extremely hard to ensure his school is safe for reopening. Picture: Twitter/Archant

Archant

The headteacher of a Cambridgeshire academy ensures he and his team have worked hard to make his school Covid-19 safe for staff and students.

Neale-Wade Academy hall. Picture: Twitter/@NealeWadeNeale-Wade Academy hall. Picture: Twitter/@NealeWade

Neale-Wade Academy in March opened today for Year 7 and 12 pupils with “a wide range of measures” in place to ensure everyone is kept safe.

New principal Graham Horn, who has replaced Jason Wing, has put lots of plans in place, including one-way systems, social distancing reminder signs and staggered break times.

Mr Horn said: “We have worked extremely hard to ensure that the re-opening of the school in September is a safe environment for students and staff.

“We are exercising our discretion in asking all students to wear face coverings in communal spaces such as corridors, to instil confidence in the school’s community and mitigate any risk.”

Pictures released on the academy’s Twitter account show how classrooms now look, also showing the free-of-charge stationery kit gifted to each student to help stop the spread.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Horn added: “Furthermore, a wide range of measures are in place in line with Government guidance to make everyone feel comfortable in the school surroundings.

“These measures include one-way systems, staggered break and lunchtimes, plenty of hand sanitising stations and students being taught in year group bubbles split in to smaller class sizes.

Signs up instructing students to social distance. Picture: Twitter/@NealeWadeSigns up instructing students to social distance. Picture: Twitter/@NealeWade

“All of these changes and measures will be regularly reviewed working closely with The Active Learning Trust and school’s governing body.”

The principal’s statement comes after a parent of a Year 11 pupil revealed she was refusing to send her child back to school over fears around safety.

The mother-of-two, who wished to remain anonymous, feared there would be no social distancing, packed classrooms and no face coverings.

The panicked parent was concerned she would receive a penalty fine for not sending either two of her children back to school this month.

Neale-Wade Academy entrance. Picture: Twitter/@NealeWadeNeale-Wade Academy entrance. Picture: Twitter/@NealeWade

Mr Horn added: “We know there will be some caution within the school community about students returning to school.

“We will be speaking to families on an individual basis if they need to raise this with us and seek any reassurance on the steps we have in place so all students can be back with us as soon as possible.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man charged with causing death by dangerous driving after Cambs collision in which two ‘utterly devoted’ parents died

Luke Norton, 31, of Nocton Park Road, Nocton, Lincoln, has been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving after a collision in which Manea couple Robert, 36, and Paula Bateman, 25, died at the scene. The crash happened on the A142 between Chatteris and Mepal at just after 8pm on Thursday September 3. Picture: FAMILY

Whittlesey Athletic Ladies make history following FA Cup tie with Peterborough United

Whittlesey Athletic Ladies in action with Peterborough United Ladies in the club's first Women's FA Cup tie since forming this year. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

More than £10,000 raised for children who lost both parents in Fen collision

More than £10,000 has been raised to help two young girls who lost both of their ?utterly devoted parents? in a collision in Fenland. The JustGiving page was set up on September 4 after Robert, 36, and Paula Bateman, 25, died at the scene of the crash on the A142 just after 8pm on September 3. Picture: JUSTGIVING

Ben Burgess Coates gears up for second charity tractor run in memory of Steve Trostler

Agricultural machinery dealership Ben Burgess Coates is gearing up for another charity tractor run in memory of the late Steve Trostler. Picture: Supplied

Bin collection lorry narrowly avoids entering Fenland river after leaving road

Pictures show the bin lorry just metres away from the Fenland river at Bedford Bank in Welney. Picture: Frances Woods

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man charged with causing death by dangerous driving after Cambs collision in which two ‘utterly devoted’ parents died

Luke Norton, 31, of Nocton Park Road, Nocton, Lincoln, has been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving after a collision in which Manea couple Robert, 36, and Paula Bateman, 25, died at the scene. The crash happened on the A142 between Chatteris and Mepal at just after 8pm on Thursday September 3. Picture: FAMILY

Whittlesey Athletic Ladies make history following FA Cup tie with Peterborough United

Whittlesey Athletic Ladies in action with Peterborough United Ladies in the club's first Women's FA Cup tie since forming this year. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

More than £10,000 raised for children who lost both parents in Fen collision

More than £10,000 has been raised to help two young girls who lost both of their ?utterly devoted parents? in a collision in Fenland. The JustGiving page was set up on September 4 after Robert, 36, and Paula Bateman, 25, died at the scene of the crash on the A142 just after 8pm on September 3. Picture: JUSTGIVING

Ben Burgess Coates gears up for second charity tractor run in memory of Steve Trostler

Agricultural machinery dealership Ben Burgess Coates is gearing up for another charity tractor run in memory of the late Steve Trostler. Picture: Supplied

Bin collection lorry narrowly avoids entering Fenland river after leaving road

Pictures show the bin lorry just metres away from the Fenland river at Bedford Bank in Welney. Picture: Frances Woods

Latest from the Cambs Times

Man charged with causing death by dangerous driving after Cambs collision in which two ‘utterly devoted’ parents died

Luke Norton, 31, of Nocton Park Road, Nocton, Lincoln, has been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving after a collision in which Manea couple Robert, 36, and Paula Bateman, 25, died at the scene. The crash happened on the A142 between Chatteris and Mepal at just after 8pm on Thursday September 3. Picture: FAMILY

‘We have worked extremely hard to ensure the re-opening of the school in September is a safe environment,’ says academy head

The principal of Neale-Wade Academy Graham Horn says he has worked extremely hard to ensure his school is safe for reopening. Picture: Twitter/Archant

Community stalwart who fundraises regularly and netball player who voluntarily coaches young people are crowned citizens of the year

Whittlesey Lions club member Phil Knighton and netball player Ellie Nicholls, who has been voluntarily coaching young people for four years, have been crowned Whittlesey’s Citizen of the Year and Young Citizen of the Year for 2020. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

Bin collection lorry narrowly avoids entering Fenland river after leaving road

Pictures show the bin lorry just metres away from the Fenland river at Bedford Bank in Welney. Picture: Frances Woods

Whittlesey Athletic Ladies make history following FA Cup tie with Peterborough United

Whittlesey Athletic Ladies in action with Peterborough United Ladies in the club's first Women's FA Cup tie since forming this year. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE