‘We have worked extremely hard to ensure the re-opening of the school in September is a safe environment,’ says academy head
PUBLISHED: 15:34 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:14 07 September 2020
The headteacher of a Cambridgeshire academy ensures he and his team have worked hard to make his school Covid-19 safe for staff and students.
Neale-Wade Academy in March opened today for Year 7 and 12 pupils with “a wide range of measures” in place to ensure everyone is kept safe.
New principal Graham Horn, who has replaced Jason Wing, has put lots of plans in place, including one-way systems, social distancing reminder signs and staggered break times.
Mr Horn said: “We have worked extremely hard to ensure that the re-opening of the school in September is a safe environment for students and staff.
“We are exercising our discretion in asking all students to wear face coverings in communal spaces such as corridors, to instil confidence in the school’s community and mitigate any risk.”
Pictures released on the academy’s Twitter account show how classrooms now look, also showing the free-of-charge stationery kit gifted to each student to help stop the spread.
Mr Horn added: “Furthermore, a wide range of measures are in place in line with Government guidance to make everyone feel comfortable in the school surroundings.
“These measures include one-way systems, staggered break and lunchtimes, plenty of hand sanitising stations and students being taught in year group bubbles split in to smaller class sizes.
“All of these changes and measures will be regularly reviewed working closely with The Active Learning Trust and school’s governing body.”
The principal’s statement comes after a parent of a Year 11 pupil revealed she was refusing to send her child back to school over fears around safety.
The mother-of-two, who wished to remain anonymous, feared there would be no social distancing, packed classrooms and no face coverings.
The panicked parent was concerned she would receive a penalty fine for not sending either two of her children back to school this month.
Mr Horn added: “We know there will be some caution within the school community about students returning to school.
“We will be speaking to families on an individual basis if they need to raise this with us and seek any reassurance on the steps we have in place so all students can be back with us as soon as possible.”
