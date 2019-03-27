Neale-Wade Association visit Ypres to present new plaque as part of centenary celebrations

New plaque to commemorate former Neale-Wade pupils on Ypres trip. Members of the Neale-Wade Association visited graves. Picture: CHRISTINE THORPE. Archant

A new plaque to commemorate former Fenland pupils who died in the First World War was presented by the Neale-Wade Association on a trip to Ypres.

Members of the group, which is celebrating its centenary this year, travelled to Belgium on March 17 to attend a moving service in St George’s Memorial Church.

On the day, a new school plaque to commemorate all former students was presented by the association and dedicated.

The church was built as a memorial to the tens of thousands of British Empire troops who lost their lives within the Ypres Salient battlefields.

Many former students of Neale-Wade visited St George’s on Battlefield Study Tours undertaken by the school.

During the trip, association members also visited the graves of former pupils and laid poppies of remembrance.

St Wendreda’s Church in March also kindly welcomed the installation of a similar plaque which will be dedicated later this year.

The Neale-Wade Association was formed in 1919 as March Grammar School Old Boys’ to raise funds for a school memorial plaque to commemorate those who had died in the Great War.

The plaque now hangs in Hewitt Hall in the Neale-Wade Academy alongside a further plaque recording the names of former students killed in subsequent conflicts.

The group welcomes former students from March Grammar School, Neale-Wade and March High School to their centenary reunion programme of events.

Readers can find out more by visiting the website at www.nealewade.org