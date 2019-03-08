Two Chatteris carpentry students part of team who built new climbing frame and puppet theatre for pupils in Cambridgeshire

L to R: Brandon Jackson, Adam Fisher, Charlie Smith, Josh Clifford. Centre Lovyan Spicer at Alconbury Pre School - Two students from Chatteris were part of a team who built new play equipment for school pupils in Cambridgeshire. Picture: CRC Archant

New play equipment - including a climbing frame and puppet theatre - has been built for pupils in Cambridgeshire thanks to a group of hard-working students.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

L to R: Adam Fisher, Charlie Smith, tutor Brian Mussino, Joseph Flitton, Josh Clifford, Lovyan Spicer at Alconbury Primary School - Two students from Chatteris were part of a team who built new play equipment for school pupils in Cambridgeshire. Picture: CRC L to R: Adam Fisher, Charlie Smith, tutor Brian Mussino, Joseph Flitton, Josh Clifford, Lovyan Spicer at Alconbury Primary School - Two students from Chatteris were part of a team who built new play equipment for school pupils in Cambridgeshire. Picture: CRC

The carpentry class from Cambridge Regional College constructed the equipment using recycled materials - making the project completely free.

Among the students from the Huntingdon campus were Charlie Smith and Joseph Flitton from Chatteris, they helped design and build the new apparatus.

Brian Mussino, tutor for the Level 2 carpentry students, said: "I am really proud of their achievements. They have built items to customer specification and done a great job.

L to R: Charlie Smith, tutor Brian Mussino, Adam Fisher. Front row L to R Josh Clifford, Brandon Jackson and Lovyan Spicer - Two students from Chatteris were part of a team who built new play equipment for school pupils in Cambridgeshire. Picture: CRC L to R: Charlie Smith, tutor Brian Mussino, Adam Fisher. Front row L to R Josh Clifford, Brandon Jackson and Lovyan Spicer - Two students from Chatteris were part of a team who built new play equipment for school pupils in Cambridgeshire. Picture: CRC

You may also want to watch:

"They've learnt valuable life skills for their future careers as well as given something to the local community.

"Seeing the excited faces of children as the play equipment is delivered is priceless. It's a real feel good factor for us all."

L to R: Brandon Jackson, Adam Fisher, Charlie Smith, Josh Clifford. Centre Lovyan Spicer - Two students from Chatteris were part of a team who built new play equipment for school pupils in Cambridgeshire. Picture: CRC L to R: Brandon Jackson, Adam Fisher, Charlie Smith, Josh Clifford. Centre Lovyan Spicer - Two students from Chatteris were part of a team who built new play equipment for school pupils in Cambridgeshire. Picture: CRC

With the help of college staff the students delivered the play equipment to The Barn Day nursery in Brampton, Alconbury Primary School and Alconbury Pre-School.

The students learnt about recycling and sustainability through using pallets and left over wood within the college workshop.

Jane Watts, headteacher of Alconbury Primary School said: "We are so delighted with our new puppet theatre; it will be a wonderful addition to our playground.

"With so much in the news about children not getting enough time to play and socialise, this will really help our children with their creativity and will also enhance their playtimes."