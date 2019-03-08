Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Two Chatteris carpentry students part of team who built new climbing frame and puppet theatre for pupils in Cambridgeshire

PUBLISHED: 12:42 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:42 15 May 2019

L to R: Brandon Jackson, Adam Fisher, Charlie Smith, Josh Clifford. Centre Lovyan Spicer at Alconbury Pre School - Two students from Chatteris were part of a team who built new play equipment for school pupils in Cambridgeshire. Picture: CRC

L to R: Brandon Jackson, Adam Fisher, Charlie Smith, Josh Clifford. Centre Lovyan Spicer at Alconbury Pre School - Two students from Chatteris were part of a team who built new play equipment for school pupils in Cambridgeshire. Picture: CRC

Archant

New play equipment - including a climbing frame and puppet theatre - has been built for pupils in Cambridgeshire thanks to a group of hard-working students.

L to R: Adam Fisher, Charlie Smith, tutor Brian Mussino, Joseph Flitton, Josh Clifford, Lovyan Spicer at Alconbury Primary School - Two students from Chatteris were part of a team who built new play equipment for school pupils in Cambridgeshire. Picture: CRCL to R: Adam Fisher, Charlie Smith, tutor Brian Mussino, Joseph Flitton, Josh Clifford, Lovyan Spicer at Alconbury Primary School - Two students from Chatteris were part of a team who built new play equipment for school pupils in Cambridgeshire. Picture: CRC

The carpentry class from Cambridge Regional College constructed the equipment using recycled materials - making the project completely free.

Among the students from the Huntingdon campus were Charlie Smith and Joseph Flitton from Chatteris, they helped design and build the new apparatus.

Brian Mussino, tutor for the Level 2 carpentry students, said: "I am really proud of their achievements. They have built items to customer specification and done a great job.

L to R: Charlie Smith, tutor Brian Mussino, Adam Fisher. Front row L to R Josh Clifford, Brandon Jackson and Lovyan Spicer - Two students from Chatteris were part of a team who built new play equipment for school pupils in Cambridgeshire. Picture: CRCL to R: Charlie Smith, tutor Brian Mussino, Adam Fisher. Front row L to R Josh Clifford, Brandon Jackson and Lovyan Spicer - Two students from Chatteris were part of a team who built new play equipment for school pupils in Cambridgeshire. Picture: CRC

You may also want to watch:

"They've learnt valuable life skills for their future careers as well as given something to the local community.

"Seeing the excited faces of children as the play equipment is delivered is priceless. It's a real feel good factor for us all."

L to R: Brandon Jackson, Adam Fisher, Charlie Smith, Josh Clifford. Centre Lovyan Spicer - Two students from Chatteris were part of a team who built new play equipment for school pupils in Cambridgeshire. Picture: CRCL to R: Brandon Jackson, Adam Fisher, Charlie Smith, Josh Clifford. Centre Lovyan Spicer - Two students from Chatteris were part of a team who built new play equipment for school pupils in Cambridgeshire. Picture: CRC

With the help of college staff the students delivered the play equipment to The Barn Day nursery in Brampton, Alconbury Primary School and Alconbury Pre-School.

The students learnt about recycling and sustainability through using pallets and left over wood within the college workshop.

Jane Watts, headteacher of Alconbury Primary School said: "We are so delighted with our new puppet theatre; it will be a wonderful addition to our playground.

"With so much in the news about children not getting enough time to play and socialise, this will really help our children with their creativity and will also enhance their playtimes."

Most Read

Police sergeant who smelt ‘the devil’s lettuce’ in the Fens recovers £45,000 worth of drugs - and two stolen trailers

An alert police officer who smelt the air went on to find £45k worth of drugs, and two stolen vans, in Middle Drove, Ramsey Heights. No arrests have yet been made. Picture; POLICING CAMBRIDGESHIRE

Chatteris and Ely companies celebrate success at Truckfest 2019 - and Wisbech firms gets a special mention for their input

Chris and John Sallis with the Volvo FH N111HFF - P J Lee & Sons, Ely. Truckfest 2019. Picture; GARY MALKIN

‘A number of’ people rushed to hospital with injuries after two cars collide on A47 at Guyhirn roundabout just before midnight

A number of people taken to hospital after a two vehicle crash on the A47 at Guyhirn roundabout. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

‘Tantamount to inhabiting a parallel universe where the normal rules do not apply’ says council chief of Mayor Palmer after he hands £54,000 a year part time job to Charles Roberts

New part time, £54k a year role for Charles Roberts who has once again teamed up with Mayor James Palmer. Picture; ARCHANT

Rob Skoulding is elected mayor of March after the former deputy and mayor-elect Kit Owen lost his seat earlier this month

Cllr Rob Skoulding has become mayor of March for the second time. He was invited to take on the civic role when the former deputy mayor, Kit Owen, lost his town council seat in the local elections. Picture; FAMILY

Most Read

Police sergeant who smelt ‘the devil’s lettuce’ in the Fens recovers £45,000 worth of drugs - and two stolen trailers

An alert police officer who smelt the air went on to find £45k worth of drugs, and two stolen vans, in Middle Drove, Ramsey Heights. No arrests have yet been made. Picture; POLICING CAMBRIDGESHIRE

Chatteris and Ely companies celebrate success at Truckfest 2019 - and Wisbech firms gets a special mention for their input

Chris and John Sallis with the Volvo FH N111HFF - P J Lee & Sons, Ely. Truckfest 2019. Picture; GARY MALKIN

‘A number of’ people rushed to hospital with injuries after two cars collide on A47 at Guyhirn roundabout just before midnight

A number of people taken to hospital after a two vehicle crash on the A47 at Guyhirn roundabout. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

‘Tantamount to inhabiting a parallel universe where the normal rules do not apply’ says council chief of Mayor Palmer after he hands £54,000 a year part time job to Charles Roberts

New part time, £54k a year role for Charles Roberts who has once again teamed up with Mayor James Palmer. Picture; ARCHANT

Rob Skoulding is elected mayor of March after the former deputy and mayor-elect Kit Owen lost his seat earlier this month

Cllr Rob Skoulding has become mayor of March for the second time. He was invited to take on the civic role when the former deputy mayor, Kit Owen, lost his town council seat in the local elections. Picture; FAMILY

Latest from the Cambs Times

CAMPAIGN: Today we launch ‘Fair Fuel for the Fens’ and ask: Why the 15p difference in fuel prices across the Fens and East Cambridgeshire?

Today we launch our ‘Fair Fuel for the Fens’ campaign. Don’t forget to email or message us YOUR photo from your local filling station or where you are about to fill up. Don’t forget to mention the time, date and place. Picture: PA IMAGES / PA / PA WIRE

Cambs Cops break-up ‘illegal encampment’ set up on B1040 in Ramsey after caravan owners served with eviction notice

Cambridgeshire Police have broken-up an illegal encampment on the B1040 in Ramsey just days after a group of seven sisters made themselves at home in March. Picture: TWITTER / CAMPS COPS

First action of newly elected councillor to press for update on vandalised former vehicle exchange in Wisbech

Old Vheicle Exchange, Wisbech. Cllr Dave Patrick has made it a priority to resolve. Picture; FACEBOOK

Anglian Players’ production of Jekyll and Hyde is coming to the March Community Centre next week

The Anglian Players’ upcoming production of Jekyll and Hyde will take place at the March Community Centre from next week. Picture: ANGLIAN PLAYERS

‘A number of’ people rushed to hospital with injuries after two cars collide on A47 at Guyhirn roundabout just before midnight

A number of people taken to hospital after a two vehicle crash on the A47 at Guyhirn roundabout. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists