Meet the team! Introducing part two of the 60 new neighbourhood police officers for Cambridgeshire

PUBLISHED: 17:03 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:03 22 January 2020

Introducing 30 more neighbourhood police officers for Cambridgeshire. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Introducing 30 more neighbourhood police officers for Cambridgeshire. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Supplied/Cambs Cops

Thirty new neighbourhood police officers for Cambridgeshire are settling into their jobs following a week of specialist training.

They are part of an increase of 60 new neighbourhood officers, of which 30 started their new role in September last year.

Chief Constable Nick Dean said: "Neighbourhood policing is at the heart of everything we do and building trust and confidence with our communities is vital in helping us to prevent crime and bring offenders to justice.

"I was determined to increase our neighbourhood policing offer here in Cambridgeshire and I'm pleased to see the second tranche of officers now being posted to their new roles."

The officers have been placed in March, Wisbech, Ely, Cambridge, St Neots, St Ives and Peterborough.

In addition, under the neighbourhood policing structure, the forces 'Impact' teams and 'Community Action' teams, who tackle local issues, will also benefit from the increase.

