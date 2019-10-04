Advanced search

Making a difference! New Cambridgeshire Police specials join the force following graduation at HQ

04 October, 2019 - 11:52
The latest team of specials constables at Cambridgeshire Police have graduated and joined the force. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

More than a dozen specials constables have joined the ranks at Cambridgeshire Police following their graduation.

Thirteen new officers, who have the same powers as regular police officers, are now part of the force after the ceremony on Thursday, October 4.

After going through rigorous training, each officer will now volunteer a minimum of four hours a week to their local police areas.

Known as 'Specials', officers come from all walks of life. Some are teachers, taxi drivers, accountants and even secretaries; it's open for all.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "They come from diverse walks of life but all decided they wanted to make a difference.

"Welcome to our newest specials constables, who graduated today. They provide a link between the police and the diverse communities we serve.

"Specials help the force meet policing needs and increase the level of public satisfaction."

Officers are sworn in by a magistrate in the same manner as a regular police officer.

They work alongside their regular colleagues, are based at the same police stations, have the same powers in law, including the power of arrest, and wear the same uniform.

For more information, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/apply/Jobs/Job-types/Special-constable

