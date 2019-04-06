New tennis rackets for Chatteris Tennis Club thanks to £250 grant from Jack’s superstore manager Wayne Moore

Members of the Chatteris Tennis Club with their new rackets thanks to a £250 grant from Jack’s superstore manager Wayne Moore. Picture: SUPPLIED Archant

Chatteris Tennis Club are celebrating after receiving a set of new rackets thanks to a funding boost from the manager at Jack’s superstore in the town.

The club were handed £250 from the store manager, Wayne Moore, as part of the shop’s carrier bag scheme which supports the local community.

Applications are submitted to the store and management review the causes and create a shortlist. It’s then whittled down to four who each receive the £250 donation.

Simon Grainger, chairman of Chatteris Tennis Club, said: “To be awarded this money and now be one of the four good causes in store for voting, has been great promotion for our club.

“We have excellent facilities with four hard tennis courts, regular coaching programmes for adults and children, and a vibrant social and competitive tennis scene at the club.

“The grant from Jack’s has enabled us to purchase new rackets for our Junior’s and assist us to continue to provide an exceptional tennis facility for our local community”.

The club are now one of four good causes open to in-store voting for three months. The winner will receive an additional sum of at least £500.