Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New tennis rackets for Chatteris Tennis Club thanks to £250 grant from Jack’s superstore manager Wayne Moore

06 April, 2019 - 09:30
Members of the Chatteris Tennis Club with their new rackets thanks to a £250 grant from Jack’s superstore manager Wayne Moore. Picture: SUPPLIED

Members of the Chatteris Tennis Club with their new rackets thanks to a £250 grant from Jack’s superstore manager Wayne Moore. Picture: SUPPLIED

Archant

Chatteris Tennis Club are celebrating after receiving a set of new rackets thanks to a funding boost from the manager at Jack’s superstore in the town.

The club were handed £250 from the store manager, Wayne Moore, as part of the shop’s carrier bag scheme which supports the local community.

Applications are submitted to the store and management review the causes and create a shortlist. It’s then whittled down to four who each receive the £250 donation.

Simon Grainger, chairman of Chatteris Tennis Club, said: “To be awarded this money and now be one of the four good causes in store for voting, has been great promotion for our club.

“We have excellent facilities with four hard tennis courts, regular coaching programmes for adults and children, and a vibrant social and competitive tennis scene at the club.

“The grant from Jack’s has enabled us to purchase new rackets for our Junior’s and assist us to continue to provide an exceptional tennis facility for our local community”.

The club are now one of four good causes open to in-store voting for three months. The winner will receive an additional sum of at least £500.

Most Read

Body of man found in river at Sixteen Foot Bank in Stonea

A body of a man has been found in the river at Sixteen Foot Bank in Stonea. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Body of community stalwart Martyn Dent pulled from Sixteen Foot Bank only hours before he was due in court to face child sex charges

Martyn Dent of Wimblington whose body was pulled from the Sixteen Foot at Stonea on Monday morning. Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious. Picture; YOUTUBE

Care home in Whittlesey in special measures after being slammed by CQC for ‘significant safety risks’

Dementia care home Keneydon House in Whittlesey has been placed in special measures after a damning inspection found 'significant risks'. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Stabbing at March train station car park

Four men arrested following a stabbing at March train station.

Chatteris care home voted top 20 in East of England by residents and staff

A care home in Chatteris is rated one of the top 20 in the East of England by residents and their families. Picture: TOMORROW'S GUIDES LTD

Most Read

Body of man found in river at Sixteen Foot Bank in Stonea

A body of a man has been found in the river at Sixteen Foot Bank in Stonea. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Body of community stalwart Martyn Dent pulled from Sixteen Foot Bank only hours before he was due in court to face child sex charges

Martyn Dent of Wimblington whose body was pulled from the Sixteen Foot at Stonea on Monday morning. Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious. Picture; YOUTUBE

Care home in Whittlesey in special measures after being slammed by CQC for ‘significant safety risks’

Dementia care home Keneydon House in Whittlesey has been placed in special measures after a damning inspection found 'significant risks'. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Stabbing at March train station car park

Four men arrested following a stabbing at March train station.

Chatteris care home voted top 20 in East of England by residents and staff

A care home in Chatteris is rated one of the top 20 in the East of England by residents and their families. Picture: TOMORROW'S GUIDES LTD

Latest from the Cambs Times

New tennis rackets for Chatteris Tennis Club thanks to £250 grant from Jack’s superstore manager Wayne Moore

Members of the Chatteris Tennis Club with their new rackets thanks to a £250 grant from Jack’s superstore manager Wayne Moore. Picture: SUPPLIED

Certificate of lawful use bid for bungalow built more than four years ago in the Fenland countryside without planning permission

Workshop Bungalow at Turf Drove, Turves, which owner Steve Baker says was built longer ago than four years. He has appliied to Fenland Council for a certificate of lawfulness in the absence of formal planning consent. Picture; PLANSURV

Tories take 12 of 39 seats on Fenland District Council without a vote being cast after no opposition candidates come forward

These are the 12 either sitting councillors or new candidates standing for Fenland District Council in May and all 12 have been returned unopposed. They are from top left to right: Anne Hay, Maureen Davis, Peter Murphy and Dave Topgood. Middle row from left: Dave Connor, Kay Mayor, Chris Boden and Ian Benney. Bottom from left: Steve Tierney, Andrew Lyn, Dee Laws and David Mason. Picture; ARCHANT

What happened when a nine foot dinosaur - who is running the London Marathon - tried to train a six foot six clown in a Fenland park

A Fenland dinosaur – also known as Darren Wharton – has been at West End Park in March training our reporter / clown, Ben Jolley, ahead of the London Marathon. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

‘All fun and games until someone falls’: Two men caught on camera dangerously climbing and sliding down rooftops in Wisbech

The two men caught on camera dangerously climbing up and sliding down rooftops in Wisbech. Picture: MARIUS MAGILA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists