Former special constable Peter Freeman is latest to join newly-formed Fenland independent group

PUBLISHED: 16:18 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:18 26 March 2019

New recruit for Fenland independent group is former special constable Peter Freeman. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Former special constable Peter Freeman is the latest recruit to join the newly-formed independent group fighting May’s local elections to Fenland District Council.

Mr Freeman was announced as joining the gang this morning (March 26) and will be looking to take Hill Ward for the independents at both town and district level.

He said: “Over the last few years I have become very saddened to see the decline of our town centre and the prevalence of street drinking and illegal parking.

“I have taken a particular interest in our once thriving market place and started to attend Wisbech Town Council meetings to see first hand what decisions were being made.

“I began to think I would like to be involved in the decision-making process rather than sit on the sidelines.

“Four years ago I voted Conservative on both town and district, having been a Conservative voter for more than 30 years but have decided to stand as an Independent as I don’t believe it should be politics first, population second - which I believe to be happening at the moment.”

Last week Wisbech town councillor Andy Maul became the fifth Conservative to leave the party to join the group set up earlier this month by Councillors Michelle Tanfield, Will Sutton, Mike Cornwell and Fred Yeulett.

The aim of the group is to fight the upcoming local elections on May 2.

To get details of how you can stand with the independents email energizechange@hotmail.com

