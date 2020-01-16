Advanced search

March war veteran takes to the road on new Top Gear winning scooter

16 January, 2020 - 11:51
Vietnam war veteran Hurley proudly riding his new TV-winning TGA Breeze S4 Max mobility scooter, supplied by The Mobility Aids Centre, Peterborough. Picture: TGA Mobility

A Vietnam War veteran from March has got a new lease of life thanks to a Top Gear award-winning mobility scooter.

Hurley White is now able to do his shopping and get to doctors appointments on his new Breeze S4 Max.

The scooter has extra performance, wide rear wheels and won BBC's Top Gear extreme scooter challenge.

The 77-year-old was a theatre nurse and medical technician stationed all over the world and saw active service in Vietnam.

He witnessed horrific injuries as he worked with surgeons at Cam Ranh Bay and Nha Trang bases.

However, in recent years his mobility has become restricted - meaning that a mobility scooter has become his only mode of transport.

He purchased his first Breeze from The Mobility Aids Centre in Peterborough.

Hurley said: "Vietnam will live with me forever; I will never forget the heat and the things I saw.

"Having to take early retirement has been tough for me but without my scooter life would be even harder.

"I take pride in being self-reliant however as you get older you do need to ask for help sometimes."

