A new village sign has been unveiled in Doddington as part of the centenary of the Woman’s Institute.

The modern stainless steel sign was designed and donated by Stainless Metalcraft of Chatteris.

Stainless Metalcraft representatives Stephen and Jayne Buttriss, first year apprentice Joshua Hatcher and third year apprentice Christopher Budd joined the WI for unveiling.

Christopher was also involved in designing the sign.

Doddington WI was one of the first to be formed in the area and celebrated 100 years on April 4.

The existing village sign was erected to commemorate their Diamond Jubilee in 1979.

The sign was handed over to the council for the village on April 4 at 11.30am at The Green and unveiled by parish chairman Ruth Huften.

Sue Marchant, radio presenter for BBC Cambridgeshre, attended the unveiling and the event was broadcast on her afternoon programme called “Runaround Sue”.

Members, guests and councillors then attended a celebratory lunch.