Fenland’s railway stations have welcomed new arrivals to their platforms thanks to community rail funding.

New station nameplates have been installed at March, Manea and Whittlesey stations by the Hereward Community Rail Partnership, with support from train operator Greater Anglia.

The community notice board headers at Manea and Whittlesey were also replaced as part of the signage project.

Whittlesey station's new nameplate - Credit: FENLAND COUNCIL

The scheme was funded by the Community Rail Network and the Department for Transport’s Community Rail Development Fund.

Cllr Chris Seaton is the portfolio holder for transport at Fenland District Council, which manages the Hereward CRP in partnership with train operators, railway user groups, station adoption groups and local residents who all look after the Hereward Line in Fenland.

He said: “We’re delighted to have secured funding to upgrade the nameplates at all Fenland stations.

Manea station's new nameplate - Credit: FENLAND COUNCIL

"It’s all part of a wider programme to promote and market rail travel with the Hereward Community Rail Partnership.

"And it compliments the other recent and ongoing improvements taking place at the stations as part of our railway station masterplans, funded by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.”

The latest improvements being carried out include a major upgrade at March railway station.

Manea's new wayfinding sign - Credit: FENLAND COUNCIL

The upgrade includes a new open-plan ticket hall and waiting area, accessible modern toilet facilities, retail outlets, and an extended car park and bike park at the station.

A new station bike and car park is also being created at Manea station.

Both projects are due to be finished in early 2022.

Community notice board - Credit: FENLAND COUNCIL

And the final sign in a series of wayfinding signs installed at the three stations and around their local areas late last year has now been installed in Manea.

The signs were funded by the Hereward CRP and installed by Cambridgeshire County Council and Milestone Infrastructure, in conjunction with Greater Anglia.

The final sign had been delayed due to issues caused by the pandemic, but it has now been installed in Manea.

A FDC spokesman said: "It is hoped that by making it easier to navigate to and from the rail stations, more people will be encouraged to leave their cars at home and travel sustainably, helping to tackle the congestion and pollution caused by road vehicles."