£120,000 state-of-the-art skate park opens in March

Celebrating the opening of the new skate park in March are, from left, Simon Bell, Fenland District Council's leisure and open spaces contract manager; Mayor of March Cllr Rob Skoulding; skateboarder Ben Davies; Cllr Jan French, deputy leader of FDC and district and town councillor; Cllr Peter Murphy, FDC's portfolio holder for the environment; Kevin Wilkins, FDC's horticultural officer; Phil Hughes, FDC's head of leisure services; and Jayne Manders from Young People March. Picture: AMY AMPS Archant

Skateboarders, scooter enthusiasts and BMXers in Fenland have received an early Christmas present thanks to the opening of a new £120,000 state-of-the-art skate park in March.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Young people in March have received an early Christmas present – with the official opening of the town’s new £120,000 state-of-the-art skate park. Picture: AMY AMPS Young people in March have received an early Christmas present – with the official opening of the town’s new £120,000 state-of-the-art skate park. Picture: AMY AMPS

The free-form concrete construction in West End Park is more than twice the size of the old metal frame skate park it replaced, and boasts ramps, pipes, handrails and stairs.

With sections for beginners and more advanced riders, the skate park was built thanks to £90,000 of funding from Fenland District Council and a £30,000 grant from the Amey Community Fund.

A stakeholder group with March Town Council and Young People March helped to get the project moving and gathered community feedback to shape the final design. Over 450 comments were received in the space of two weeks during public consultation.

Scooter rider Ben Davies said: "It's absolutely fantastic. There are people from surrounding villages coming to use it, and even people from Peterborough and King's Lynn because of how good it is."

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Peter Murphy, Fenland District Council's portfolio holder for the environment, said: "It's great to see this fantastic new facility now in use, replacing the old skate park which was over 15 years old.

"It's a wonderful addition to West End Park and will provide young people with the opportunity for exercise, fun and the ability to hone their skills for years to come.

"It also demonstrates the council's commitment to providing safe, high-quality outdoor equipment for all sections of our community."

Councillor Jan French, deputy leader of Fenland District Council and district and town councillor for March West, said: "The old skate park was really well used, but it was often crowded and younger ones weren't always able to use it.

"Now it has a lot more space and there is something for everyone.

"We're sure it will attract lots of people from March and surrounding areas, adding yet another reason to visit our brilliant town."