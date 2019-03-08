Advanced search

Mayor puts on her football kit to launch new Wildcat Soccer Centre in Whittlesey

PUBLISHED: 11:28 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:28 20 August 2019

Whittlesey Junior Football Club is the newest official FA SSE Wildcat Soccer Centre to open. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

Archant

Whittlesey Junior Football Club is the newest official FA SSE Wildcat Soccer Centre to open.

Mayor of Whittlesey Cllr Julie Windle put on her kit to launch the event and hopes that many more will join the 12 girls who attended the first session.

"I am delighted that the football club who are members of the Whittlesey Sports Association have taken this step to encourage girls to play football,

"It was evident from the session that the excellent coaches made the hour fun no matter what the level of ability."

The FA and SSE have developed an initiative designed to inspire girls aged between 5 to 11 to get involved in football.

SSE Wildcats Girls' Football Centres provide girls with regular opportunities to play football and take part in organised sessions in a fun and engaging environment.

In 2018, more than 800 centres took part, with over 20,000 girls' playing football.

The Whittlesey sessions are held on Monday evenings (except Bank Holidays) from 6.30pm to 7.30pm at the Field of Dreams off Stonald Road.

They provide a safe environment where girls who don't currently play the game can have fun engaging with sport, make new friends, developing fundamental skills, and creating foundations for a lifelong love of sport.

Each SSE Wildcats Girls' Football Centre is run in conjunction with Cambridgeshire County FA utilising qualified coaches and local facilities to offer girls a location nearby where they can get involved.

If you would like more information about the Whittlesey SSE Wildcats Centre then go to wjfcinfo@gmail.com or call 07772538860.

