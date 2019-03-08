Advanced search

New training jackets for March Town Ladies

PUBLISHED: 14:29 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:29 06 September 2019

Stylish new training jackets were presented to the March Town Ladies for their new season. Picture: GARY DAVIS

Stylish new training jackets were presented to the March Town Ladies for their new season. Picture: GARY DAVIS

Stylish new training jackets were presented to the March Town Ladies for their new season.

Stylish new training jackets were presented to the March Town Ladies for their new season. Picture: GARY DAVISStylish new training jackets were presented to the March Town Ladies for their new season. Picture: GARY DAVIS

The Hares are being sponsored by JMC Construction Limited (March) for Season 2019-2020.

Last weekend they were presented with their kit before having a photo with Carrie Stacey of JMC.

Manager Gary Davis said that all March Town teams are "proud to be sponsored by local businesses and are really grateful for JMC for their sponsorship and support".

The Hares finished fifth in the Cambridgeshire County League, Premier Division and reached the league cup semi-finals last season.

The Manager's Player award went to Tori Sharpe, the Players' Player and Top Scorer awards were won by Emma Searle and Lexi Waters won Most Improved Player.

Sponsors' Trophy went to Naomi McGarvie and the Player of the Match Trophy was awarded to Adele Munday.

