New village sign to be installed in Doddington as part of WI centenary celebrations

PUBLISHED: 17:17 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:17 20 March 2019

A new village sign will be unveiled in Doddington as part of the centenary of the Woman’s Institute. Picture: DODDINGTON WI.

A new village sign will be unveiled in Doddington as part of the centenary of the Woman’s Institute.

Doddington WI was one of the first to be formed in the area and will celebrate 100 years on April 4.

The existing village sign was erected to commemorate their Diamond Jubilee in 1979.

Sally Shortland, Doddington WI President, said: “Work began that year to raise the £250 required, the sign was then erected in 1984 and it is now getting rather old and weathered.

“To commemorate our centennial we are having a new village sign made, it is being manufactured as part of the Metalcraft Community Fund.”

The sign will be handed over to the council for the village on April 4 at 11.30am at The Green – the same location of the old sign.

Anyone is welcome to attend and see the new sign put in pride of place in the village.

