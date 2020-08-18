Advanced search

New look for council’s website as ‘significantly improved’ version is unveiled

PUBLISHED: 12:48 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:48 18 August 2020

Fenland District Council have unveiled their new-look website. Picture: fenland.gov.uk

Fenland District Council have unveiled their new-look website. Picture: fenland.gov.uk

A new modern and “significantly improved” version of Fenland District Council’s website has been unveiled – complete with easier to navigate menus.



With the old site being several years old, the council decided it was time for an upgrade after recording more than 685,000 hits per year.

The new website is still accessible via the same web address – www.fenland.gov.uk – but it has been transformed to offer a more user-friendly experience.

New benefits are:

• New and easier to read content



• Easier to navigate menus, with ‘quick links’ to the Council’s most-used services

• Fully optimised for use on smartphones, tablets and desktop computers

• Improved ways to pay for, report or request Council services

• Improved search tool



Cllr Steve Tierney, portfolio holder for transformation and communication, said: “This is a really exciting time for the council.

“Our new website will provide a significantly improved modern, user-friendly platform for residents to find council information, our latest news and access local services.

“Our old website served us well for a number of years, and increasingly became the first port of call for anyone wanting to access a council service.

“But with over 685,000 visits per year to the website and nearly 10,000 forms submitted, it was time to have a website which better reflects our future goals and provides a strong foundation for further improvements and transformation projects.

“A lot of work has gone on behind the scenes with staff from across the council to develop the new website, and we hope residents agree that it is now much easier to use and much more customer-focused.

“Given the monumental task of updating such a vast website we anticipate that there may be one or two initial teething issues.

“We will work quickly to address any issues as they are found and will be adjusting and tweaking the website throughout the year to constantly improve its usability.

“We would welcome members of the public to help us with this by letting us know any hiccups they may find or any ideas they have for making things easier.”

The new website has been launched as part of the council’s ‘My Fenland’ project.

It aims to modernise customer service arrangements and identify and deliver projects that support its ‘Council For the Future’ transformation plans.

