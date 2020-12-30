Advanced search

Rail services operating across Cambridgeshire cancelled as Greater Anglia upgrade trains

PUBLISHED: 13:10 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:10 30 December 2019

Greater Anglia rail services operating across parts of Cambridgeshire have been cancelled as the company brings in a new fleet of trains. Picture: Archant

Greater Anglia rail services operating across parts of Cambridgeshire have been cancelled as the company brings in a new fleet of trains. Picture: Archant

Rail services across Cambridgeshire have been cancelled as Greater Anglia rolls out a new fleet of trains, replacing every single engine.

Services in March, Manea, Whittlesey, Peterborough and Ely are amongst those affected as bus replacements are brought in today (December 30).

Passengers have been warned and have been told to expect further delays and cancellations as fresh trains are being trialled ahead of the New Year.

A spokesman said: "We are currently in the process of replacing every train in our fleet with brand new trains.

"As part of this process, we need to test new trains and train all of our drivers to be able to drive them.

"This programme was set back due to recent signalling problems on our regional routes.

"We have now resumed our driver training and new train testing programme and we aim to reinstate the full service as quickly as possible."

