Dog walker targeted in village hit and run that resulted in BMW being found burnt out 25 minutes later

PUBLISHED: 13:40 10 August 2020

A dog walker was targeted in a hit and run in Doddington that resulted in the alleged vehicle - a black BMW X3 - being found burnt out by Cambs Fire & Rescue Service less than half hour later. The incident happened on Newgate Street. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A dog walker was targeted in a hit and run in a Fenland village that resulted in the alleged vehicle being found burnt out less than 30 minutes later.

Police were called to reports of a collision on Newgate Street in Doddington at 6.04pm yesterday (Sunday August 9) when it was reported that a black BMW X3 drove towards a man who was walking his dog.

“When the man moved out of the way,” say police, “the car collided with another vehicle before making off at speed.

“The BMW was found burnt out close by and efforts continue to trace the driver.

Police confirmed that no-one was injured as a result of the incident and that anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 387 of August 9.

Cambs Fire say they found the car well alight on Fenton Way in Chatteris at 6.29pm and that the car had been deliberately set alight.

“Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their station by 7.55pm,” added a Cambs Fire spokesman.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

