New measures to tackle hare coursing will bring relief to farmers
- Credit: Pagepix Ltd
The NFU in East Anglia has welcomed new measures announced by the government to crack down on hare coursing.
The new measures were announced today (January 4) and will be the light at the end of the tunnel for thousands of farmers across the region.
They enable police forces to seize more dogs, courts to ban convicted offenders from keeping dogs and to strengthen penalties by lifting the existing limit on fines.
The amendments to the police, crime, sentencing and courts bill will reflect what the NFU has been urging the government to implement for many years.
NFU regional director, Gary Ford, said: “This is a positive start to 2022.
“These government amendments will strengthen the law and finally give rural police forces and the courts the necessary powers to tackle hare coursing and the wider problem of organised crime.
“We hope these amendments will signal the start of a real crackdown on these organised gangs of criminals."
