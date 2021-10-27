News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
NFU president visits Wimblington on East Anglia tour

Daniel Mason

Published: 2:14 PM October 27, 2021   
NFU president Minette Batters visited a farm in Wimblington on October 26 whilst she was on a tour of East Anglia.

Farmers and growers from the Fens came together to hear how they are being helped to tackle issues after Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Members of local NFU branches met union president Minette Batters at a farm in Wimblington on October 26 whilst she was on a tour of East Anglia. 

“The aim was to hear from them and the concerns they have from the challenges a global pandemic has brought, and the challenges and opportunities around leaving the EU,” Ms Batters said.

One of the key topics discussed was a labour shortage and calls for government to open up a Covid recovery visa scheme to help tackle this. 

“Labour is a massive issue in the Fens; a huge amount of the nation’s fruit and vegetables are grown here,” said Minette. 

“My focus is on making sure there is a plentiful supply of food on farms and it gets onto the shelves for Christmas and into 2022."

