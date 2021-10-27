NFU president visits Wimblington on East Anglia tour
Farmers and growers from the Fens came together to hear how they are being helped to tackle issues after Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic.
Members of local NFU branches met union president Minette Batters at a farm in Wimblington on October 26 whilst she was on a tour of East Anglia.
“The aim was to hear from them and the concerns they have from the challenges a global pandemic has brought, and the challenges and opportunities around leaving the EU,” Ms Batters said.
One of the key topics discussed was a labour shortage and calls for government to open up a Covid recovery visa scheme to help tackle this.
“Labour is a massive issue in the Fens; a huge amount of the nation’s fruit and vegetables are grown here,” said Minette.
“My focus is on making sure there is a plentiful supply of food on farms and it gets onto the shelves for Christmas and into 2022."
