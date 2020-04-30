Advanced search

Video

Touching tributes to those on the front line in the battle against coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 11:09 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:10 30 April 2020

Eight heroes going above and beyond amid the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: Submitted

Eight heroes going above and beyond amid the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: Submitted

Archant

Here is what will now become a regular ‘thank you’ page for all NHS and care workers who have gone above and beyond to support our communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Do you have a hero to nominate? Email: john.elworthy@archant.co.uk Do you have a hero to nominate? Email: john.elworthy@archant.co.uk

We have chosen a random selection of photographs by way of special tribute to them - reflecting the range and diversity of the work they do and the growing volume of support.

Some have been tangible outcomes through making protection equipment, some raising money for NHS charities and many others simply but effectively saying thank you.

Coronavirus has affected - and will continue to affect - all of us for sometime to come, but as in the past the stoicism of our communities shines through.

Each day we have become inundated with mentions of individuals or groups reaching out their hand of friendship and support to those at the front line in the battle against coronavirus.

Do you have a hero to nominate? Email: john.elworthy@archant.co.uk Do you have a hero to nominate? Email: john.elworthy@archant.co.uk

And it is that degree of support that will help us all win this fight.

Do you know someone who should be on our ‘Thank You’ page? Email: john.elworthy@archant.co.uk with photographs.

Do you have a hero to nominate? Email: john.elworthy@archant.co.uk Do you have a hero to nominate? Email: john.elworthy@archant.co.uk

Do you have a hero to nominate? Email: john.elworthy@archant.co.uk Do you have a hero to nominate? Email: john.elworthy@archant.co.uk

Do you have a hero to nominate? Email: john.elworthy@archant.co.uk Do you have a hero to nominate? Email: john.elworthy@archant.co.uk

Do you have a hero to nominate? Email: john.elworthy@archant.co.uk Do you have a hero to nominate? Email: john.elworthy@archant.co.uk

Do you have a hero to nominate? Email: john.elworthy@archant.co.uk Do you have a hero to nominate? Email: john.elworthy@archant.co.uk

Do you have a hero to nominate? Email: john.elworthy@archant.co.uk Do you have a hero to nominate? Email: john.elworthy@archant.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Our readers recall fondly how veteran fund raiser Tom Moore once saved the jobs of 60 workers at March firm

Photo from Janine Conlon:

Drive-through coronavirus testing facility opens at East of England showground in Peterborough

New coronavirus drive through testing facility opens at East of England showground, Peterborough. This was the scene on Saturday just days after it opened Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Man who left store without paying for £130 of meat threatened to stab shop staff with needle

Police would like to speak to this man following the incident at the Co-operative shop in Loxley, Peterborough. Picture: Cambs Cops

Man jailed for historic assault, rape and kidnap: Warning - this story contains distressing detail

Martin Cooper was jailed for historic rape, assault and kidnap charges

Sunshine, cycling, strolling and selfies as people enjoy an afternoon of sightseeing

Peterborough City Centre on Friday April 24. Where going out has become the new staying in. Picture; TERRY HARRY HARRIS

Most Read

Our readers recall fondly how veteran fund raiser Tom Moore once saved the jobs of 60 workers at March firm

Photo from Janine Conlon:

Drive-through coronavirus testing facility opens at East of England showground in Peterborough

New coronavirus drive through testing facility opens at East of England showground, Peterborough. This was the scene on Saturday just days after it opened Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Man who left store without paying for £130 of meat threatened to stab shop staff with needle

Police would like to speak to this man following the incident at the Co-operative shop in Loxley, Peterborough. Picture: Cambs Cops

Man jailed for historic assault, rape and kidnap: Warning - this story contains distressing detail

Martin Cooper was jailed for historic rape, assault and kidnap charges

Sunshine, cycling, strolling and selfies as people enjoy an afternoon of sightseeing

Peterborough City Centre on Friday April 24. Where going out has become the new staying in. Picture; TERRY HARRY HARRIS

Latest from the Cambs Times

Touching tributes to those on the front line in the battle against coronavirus

Eight heroes going above and beyond amid the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: Submitted

Minor Injury Unit at Princess of Wales Hospital is now open seven days a week from 8am to 10pm

Ely's Minor Injury Unit, which is based at the Princess of Wales Hospital, has extended its hours for urgent treatment. Senior health care assistant Julie Lincoln (left) and nurse practitioner Cathy Hall (right) are pictured at the front door. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE AND PETERBOROUGH NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

Man who harassed ex-partner via Snapchat caused ‘months of anxiety and distress’

Daniel Harrod, of St Peter’s Close, King’s Lynn, caused his ex-partner from Wisbech to “experience months of anxiety and distress” by harassing her via Snapchat. He has been handed Cambridgeshire’s first stalking protection order. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Princes foods to donate 500,000 products during coronavirus outbreak

The Princes site at Mount Pleasant Road in Wisbech, Cambs. Image: Google Street View

Homes on the former Pike Textiles site in North End, Wisbech, are recommended for approval

A housing development on the site of Pike Textiles in Wisbech will be discussed at the next Fenland District Council planning committee. Image: Google Street View
Drive 24