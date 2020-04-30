Video

Touching tributes to those on the front line in the battle against coronavirus

Eight heroes going above and beyond amid the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: Submitted Archant

Here is what will now become a regular ‘thank you’ page for all NHS and care workers who have gone above and beyond to support our communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Do you have a hero to nominate? Email: john.elworthy@archant.co.uk Do you have a hero to nominate? Email: john.elworthy@archant.co.uk

We have chosen a random selection of photographs by way of special tribute to them - reflecting the range and diversity of the work they do and the growing volume of support.

Some have been tangible outcomes through making protection equipment, some raising money for NHS charities and many others simply but effectively saying thank you.

Coronavirus has affected - and will continue to affect - all of us for sometime to come, but as in the past the stoicism of our communities shines through.

Each day we have become inundated with mentions of individuals or groups reaching out their hand of friendship and support to those at the front line in the battle against coronavirus.

And it is that degree of support that will help us all win this fight.

Do you know someone who should be on our ‘Thank You’ page? Email: john.elworthy@archant.co.uk with photographs.

