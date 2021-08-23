Published: 3:14 PM August 23, 2021

Nick Winterton (pictured) at the finish line of his ninth and tenth 'ultra-challenge' hikes in the Lake District and Yorkshire. - Credit: Nick Winterton

A fundraising postman from the fens has delivered for charity yet again after completing two more ‘ultra-challenge’ hikes.

Nick Winterton, who works at the March Delivery Office, has completed two 100km hikes and has raised £1,700 for the Dyspraxia Foundation.

Nick has previously raised over £14,000 for the foundation after taking part in eight other hikes.

He was unable to fundraise last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Nick tacked his ninth and tenth hikes in June and July this year as part of the Lake District and Yorkshire challenges.

His total now stands at over £16,000.

You may also want to watch:

“I loved both the challenges and they were tough as I expected,” said Nick.

“They are called ultra-challenges for a reason and they are never over until you cross that finish line.

Nick Winterton (pictured) at the finishing line of his Lake District 'ultra-challenge' 100km hike in Kendal, Cumbria. - Credit: Nick Winterton

“The level of support has been fantastic and are what makes these challenges so special.

“Some people have sponsored me time and time again over the years which is above and beyond!

Nick started in Kendal, Cumbria for the Lake District challenge between June 11-12.

He then embarked on his second hike from Pateley Bridge for the Yorkshire challenge from July 17-18 in 28-degree heat.

The two challenges marked ten hikes undertaken by Nick since 2010.

Nick chose the Dyspraxia Foundation as it provides support from birth to adulthood for those living with the neurological condition, which is common in his own family.

Nick Winterton (pictured) at the finishing line of his Yorkshire 'ultra-challenge' 100km hike at Pateley Bridge, which he completed in 28-degree heat. - Credit: Nick Winterton

Nick said: “After a tough 18 months, the money will help the foundation to carry on supporting people of all ages.

“It will hopefully help raise awareness and recognition of Dyspraxia to the level of sister conditions, Autism and ADHD.

“At the moment, Dyspraxia is still poorly understood on a very wide scale.

Nick said both challenges he took part in had people failing to finish.

“The 28-degree heat in Yorkshire was a major problem throughout,” said Nick.

“Thankfully I rode the highs and lows of each event and loved every second.

“People have started asking if I’m doing any challenges next year,.

“The chances are, I will be out there somewhere in the UK – so watch this space!”