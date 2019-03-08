Video

Huge turnout for Brexit Party rally in Peterborough hosted by Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage during a Brexit Party rally in Peterborough King's Gate Conference Centre as part of their European Parliament election campaign. Picture: JOE GIDDENS PA Wire/PA Images

Nearly 2000 vocal supporters of the Brexit Party attended a rally hosted by Nigel Farage in Peterborough.

Speaking at the Kingsgate Conference Centre on Tuesday night (May 7), Mr Farage said: "This is not about left or right, this is about right and wrong - and we have 'right' on our side."

He was referring of course to Brexit, saying several times that the people of Britain have been 'betrayed' and that he is now 'back for good' and will 'take up the fight to delivery Brexit properly'.

Mr Farage added: "We need to change politics in this nation for good. I am asking you are you with us?

"We will contest every seat in the country at the next general election and in the process we will change politics in this great nation forever."

The rally had been organised as one of a series up and down the country over the past few weeks since the Brexit Party was launched by Mr Farage.

An impressive collection of speakers 'warmed' up a partisan crowd at the mostly packed Kingsgate Conference Centre.

Among them was Ann Widdecombe who has lost none of her zeal and zest for politics despite her time on 'Celebrity Big Brother', 'Celebrity Fit Club' and 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Addressing the audience she said: "We have been comprehensively betrayed by the government, and it is not just the 17.4million who won the Brexit referendum who will suffer if Brexit is not delivered but the generations to come.

"This government has also betrayed the millions who died from this country in two world wars to keep Britain great.

"Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn want the UK to be a doormat that Jean-Claude Juncker can walk all over - well I say no to that, and so should you.

"We have a parliament full of cowards sitting down there in Westminster, and despite promising they would implement Brexit if they could have their way it will never be delivered. They should all be ashamed."

Asked from the audience why she had never been publicly honoured for her contribution to politics as others, Ms Widdecombe was frank: "I don't think that David Cameron liked me very much", she said.

Then added: "Mind you, I didn't like him very much either!"

Mr Farage was asked how the people of Peterborough can help the Brexit Party go forward, to which he said: "Join the party - it only costs £25 - that is a commitment.

"Obviously come out and vote for us which I know if a chore for the people of Peterborough who should be proud of themselves - 19000 of them voting to oust your MP, and then coming out again just days later to vote in the Local Elections.

"Don't be fooled into thinking that the MEP's are not needed - we need to show central government that you will not put up with what has happened.

"And then, we ask you to come out once more in June to vote for a new MP for Peterborough. It is a lot to ask, but I ask it of you. Speak to your family, your friends, your neighbours and get them to vote."

Nigel Farage explained that the candidate for Peterborough would not be announced that evening, but that after 'agonising over the issue and some very creditable candidates' he says the Brexit Party are down to the final two choices.

Mr Farage ended the evening with a rally cry of: ""What do we want? [Audience: Brexit!] When do we want it? [Audience] Now."

