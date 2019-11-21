The Nightmare Neighbour Next Door! Channel 5 looking for residents in Cambridgeshire for new TV series

A TV production company are on the hunt for 'nightmare neighbours' in the Cambridgeshire area for a new show.

The Nightmare Neighbour Next Door is returning to Channel 5 and production company Avalon are looking for show participants.

A spokesman for Avalon said: "We are on the search for residents to share their story with us for our new series.

"We want to hear from people who have had a recent dispute with their neighbours and all information will be held in confidence.

"There is no pressure to take part in the programme but if you'd like to know more, please send us an outline of your dispute and your contact details."

Those wanting to take part should email: neighbours@avalonuk.com or call 020 7598 7392