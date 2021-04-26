Published: 5:10 PM April 26, 2021

Nik Johnson, Labour’s candidate to be Cambridgeshire’s mayor, has set out his vision for the mayoral role. - Credit: NIK JOHNSON

Labour’s candidate to be Cambridgeshire’s mayor will not be releasing an official manifesto, but has set out his vision for the role, saying he will be open to others’ ideas.

Nik Johnson, standing for the Labour and Co-Operative Party, is currently a district councillor in Huntingdonshire.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that he believes his professional experience as a doctor has provided him with the necessary skill-set to lead the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

On transport, he said he wants to implement a “fully integrated, greener transport system”.

As with the other two candidates, Cllr Johnson said he is in favour of bus franchising.

You may also want to watch:

He said such a system would improve service frequency, help reach underserved parts of the county and better link up time tables with other services.

He said he will provide free bus travel for 16 to 18-year-olds, and a means-tested subsidy to under 25s.

He also said he would rebrand the bus fleet along a “Fen Tiger” theme, where the buses would be painted orange and black.

“Orange for the setting sun of the Fens and black for the loamy soil”, he said, saying “the one part of Cambridgeshire per se that particularly stands out as unique in terms of its local geography is the Fens”.

He also said he would explore the possibility of introducing a busway into the Fens, and ask the Greater Cambridge Partnership to “reconsider” its proposed Cambridge South East Transport busway route.

On the question of a metro for Cambridge area and beyond, he said he opposes the current mayor’s proposals based on “untried technology”, saying he will “reconsider the need” for such a system owing to the changes brought by the pandemic".

He added that it would “not be a priority for me to do in the first four years”, saying bus franchising and linking in other projects such as East West Rail into the current system would take priority.

On housing, he said the combined authority’s affordable housing programme should follow the “successful” Cambridge City Council model of building council houses, but said he accepts that would require additional government funding.

Cllr Johnson’s proposals include:

– Changing the name from the “Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority” to the “Greater Cambridgeshire Combined Authority”, mirroring the Greater Manchester and Greater London equivalents to help create a “joint identity”

– Working with councils to implement a requirement for a minimum of 50 per cent affordable housing in new developments

– For the combined authority board to meet monthly and with environmental and public health policy experts present

– Expanding the electric bike roll-out to market towns

– Implementing a “county-wide water management group” to prevent flooding and preserve water

He also said he will “be the mayor who actually delivers” carbon neutral developments, that he will encourage people to live healthier lifestyles, and encourage the arts.

Explaining his approach not to have a manifesto, he said: “I approach things in a different way.

"I do think I’m relatively unique in making a priority of compassion, cooperation and community to be at the source of all policy decisions.

"That’s a unique message, and I don’t want that to get lost in a more traditional rather kind of old-fashioned approach of a manifesto.

“I understand people will look for specific policies, but as somebody who has not had the benefit of being able to look at all the books and have all the information at hand, I am being honest here and saying this is me.

"I reflect and I work as a doctor and I have learned an awful lot of skills working in the biggest business possible in the United Kingdom.

"I know how to run budgets, I know how to work and get the best out of staff, and as a local councillor I think I have been pretty successful at delivering good returns for the people of St Neots East.

"The combined authority – it’s all in the name – it’s about a mayor working with different leaders of different political persuasions to get the best for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

"I don’t want to be necessarily trying to say this is the only way, because I want to be respectful that people will be bringing other ideas and opinions to the table and I want to cooperate with them.

“As a doctor it’s not in my nature to make big promises I cannot keep.

“I stick to the facts as I see them, make my diagnosis accordingly, and then try to fix the problem to the best of my ability.

“I can only pledge to use the same principles to do my best for all residents.”