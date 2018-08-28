Advanced search

Christmas show by Nine Lives Theatre Company put the heart back into the festive season in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 10:36 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:36 19 December 2018

Christmas show by Nine Lives Theatre Company put the heart back into the festive season in Wisbech. Picture: IAN CARTER

Garry Samuels

An all singing and dancing Christmas spectacular lit up the Tower Ballroom in Wisbech as the Nine Lives Theatre Company brought their Glad Y’s Christmas Show to town.

Santa made sure that every ticket holder received a present – even those on the naughty list – as the performance got underway.

It told the story of Mother Christmas, Father Christmas and his happy-go-lucky sister Gladys and how the spark was put back into the most wonderful time of the year through toy making and giving.

The 45-minute family show was also performed for various schools and appealed to all ages – with cast members from 18 months old to 61.

Michelle Larkin, who set up Nine Lives Theatre in its newest format in 2015, explained: “It was wonderful show and everyone who came along loved it and got involved – from the young to the old.

“We have already started plans for our next Christmas production and always love to hear from anyone new who would like to get involved with what we offer.”

For more information visit their website at: www.ninelivestheatrecompany.co.uk

