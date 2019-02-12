Shelves are cleared and stock taken away - then returned within 24 hours at two Nisa stores in Chatteris

The two Nisa stores in Chatteris are open for business again. Picture: MATTHEW HALMSHAW Archant

Two Nisa stores in Chatteris have re-opened after stock was moved out and returned within the space of 24 hours.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The two Nisa stores in Chatteris are open for business again. Picture: MATTHEW HALMSHAW The two Nisa stores in Chatteris are open for business again. Picture: MATTHEW HALMSHAW

The shops, in Park Street and High Street, put notices up saying they were closing ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’.

A lorry from Barratts Transport, based in Nottingham, moved the stock which was from the shelves, and it was put into temporary storage.

Paul Rimmer, supervisor, of Nisa Chatteris, said: “We had some internal issues and we had to close temporarily.

“Some stock was moved to a different location temporarily and it’s now back in to us this afternoon.”

The two Nisa stores in Chatteris are open for business again. Picture: MATTHEW HALMSHAW The two Nisa stores in Chatteris are open for business again. Picture: MATTHEW HALMSHAW

“It’s sorted and we are trading normally.”

Nisa stores are run by franchisees.

Founded in 1977, Nisa allows franchisees to operate under Nisa Local, Nisa Extra or dual branded, where a partner can maintain their local identity whilst also benefiting from the Nisa brand strength.

The shop chain encourages community involvement by members supporting good causes in their local area through its Making a Difference charity.

The two Nisa stores in Chatteris are open for business again. Picture: MATTHEW HALMSHAW The two Nisa stores in Chatteris are open for business again. Picture: MATTHEW HALMSHAW

The Co-Op bought the Nisa brand in May 2018.

The two Nisa stores in Chatteris are open for business again. Picture: MATTHEW HALMSHAW The two Nisa stores in Chatteris are open for business again. Picture: MATTHEW HALMSHAW

The two Nisa stores in Chatteris are open for business again. Picture: MATTHEW HALMSHAW The two Nisa stores in Chatteris are open for business again. Picture: MATTHEW HALMSHAW

The two Nisa stores in Chatteris are open for business again. Picture: MATTHEW HALMSHAW The two Nisa stores in Chatteris are open for business again. Picture: MATTHEW HALMSHAW

The two Nisa stores in Chatteris are open for business again. Picture: MATTHEW HALMSHAW The two Nisa stores in Chatteris are open for business again. Picture: MATTHEW HALMSHAW

The two Nisa stores in Chatteris are open for business again. Picture: MATTHEW HALMSHAW The two Nisa stores in Chatteris are open for business again. Picture: MATTHEW HALMSHAW

The two Nisa stores in Chatteris are open for business again. Picture: MATTHEW HALMSHAW The two Nisa stores in Chatteris are open for business again. Picture: MATTHEW HALMSHAW