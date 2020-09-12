Advanced search

Missing teenager hunt now a ‘no-body murder investigation’ say Cambridgeshire police

PUBLISHED: 13:55 12 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:55 12 September 2020

Police searching for a missing teenager from Peterborough for the last seven weeks have now declared a ‘no-body’ murder investigation.Bernadette Walker, 17, was reported missing from Peterborough on 21 July by her parents after she had not been seen for three days. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Bernadette Walker, 17, was reported missing from Peterborough on 21 July by her parents after she had not been seen for three days.

A man in his 50s is in custody on suspicion of murdering a teenager – even though her body has not been found.

Police searching for a missing teenager from Peterborough for the last seven weeks have now declared a 'no-body' murder investigation.

The announcement was made by detectives from the Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire, and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit.

It follows a seven-week hunt for teenager Bernadette Walker, 17, who was reported missing from her home in Peterborough on July 21. Bernadette had not been seen for the three previous days. “We have been carrying out enquiries and searches in an attempt to locate Bernadette, however an investigation has now been launched into her murder,” said a police spokesperson.

Detectives declared the case a ‘no-body’ murder investigation yesterday (Friday September 11).

DCI Jerry Waite said: “Due to the length of time Bernadette has been missing and concerns she may have come to some harm; we made the decision to declare this a murder investigation yesterday morning.

“Whilst we hope we do find Bernadette alive and well, there is every possibility this may not be the case therefore my team and I will do everything possible to find out what has happened to her and bring any offenders to justice.”

A man in his 50s from Peterborough is currently in custody on suspicion of Bernadette’s murder.

Anyone with information on Bernadette’s whereabouts or what has happened to her is urged to contact police either by using the online webchat function, or by calling 101 and quoting Operation Penshaw.

