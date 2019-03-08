Tories take 12 of 39 seats on Fenland District Council without a vote being cast after no opposition candidates come forward

These are the 12 either sitting councillors or new candidates standing for Fenland District Council in May and all 12 have been returned unopposed. They are from top left to right: Anne Hay, Maureen Davis, Peter Murphy and Dave Topgood. Middle row from left: Dave Connor, Kay Mayor, Chris Boden and Ian Benney. Bottom from left: Steve Tierney, Andrew Lyn, Dee Laws and David Mason. Picture; ARCHANT Archant

Fifteen independent candidates have put themselves forward to contest Fenland District Council elections on May 2.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The group includes a number of those who previously sat as Conservative councillors.

These include councillors Will Sutton, Michelle Tanfield, Fred Yeulett, Mike Cornwell and Andrew Pugh.

One current independent has made the journey in the other direction with March councillor Rob Skoulding now showing as a Conservative candidate.

Twelve candidates find themselves with no opposition and so are returned unopposed.

The council has 39 seats up for grabs with Labour, Lib Dems and Greens each putting up five candidates across the district.

The following councillors were elected unopposed: Ian Benney, Chatteris Birch Ward; Anne Hay, Chatteris the Mills; Peter Murphy, Chatteris Wenneye; David Connor and Maureen Davis, Doddington and Wimblington; Chris Boden and Kay Mayor, Whitlesey Bassenhally; David Mason, Whittlesey St Andrews; Dee Laws, Whittlesey Stonald; Andrew Lynn, Wisbech Clarkson; Steve Tierney, Wisbech Medworth Ward and Dave Topgood, Wisbech Staithe.

Currently the council has 28 Conservative councillors, three Lib Dems, and eight independents.

CHATTERIS

Slade Lode (1)

Daniel Divine (Ind)

Florence Newell (Con) *

MARCH EAST (3)

John Clark (Con) *

Fred Yeulett (Ind)*

Martin Field (Lab)

Andrew Crawford (Green)

Ray Jack (Con)

Andrew Pugh (Ind) *

Katharine Bultitude (Lab)

Mark Purser (Con)

MARCH NORTH (3)

Steve Count (Con) •

Mike Cornwell (Ind)

Stephen Court (LibDem) *

Ruth Johnson (Green)

Kim French (Con) *

Silke Ibbotson (Lib Dem)

Peter Thompson (Con)

MARCH WEST (3)

Jan French (Con) *

Matthew Routledge (Lab)

Simon Wilkes (Green)

Kit Owen (Con) *

Rob Skoulding (Con) *

BENWICK COATES AND EASTREA (2)

Graham Costello (Con)

Bob Wicks (Ind)

Stephen Goldspink (Ind)

Alex Miscandlon (Con) •

Maria Goldspink (Ind)

LATTERSEY (1)

Alan Bristow (Con)

Jes Hibbert (Lab)

OCTAVIA HILL (2)

Samantha Hoy (Con) •

Peter Freeman (Ind)

Clayton Payne (Lab)

Susan Wallwork (Con)

KIRKGATE (1)

Garry Tibbs (Con) •

David Patrick (Ind)

PECKOVER (1)

David Oliver (Con) •

Nick Meekins (Ind)

WATERLEES VILLAGE (2)

Billy Rackley (Con)

Andy Maul (Ind)

Aigars Balsevics (Con)

Ray Pearson (Ind)

ELM AND CHRISTCHURCH (2)

Peter Wheeler (Con)

Michelle Tanfield (Ind) •

Phil Webb (Con)

Will Sutton (Ind) •

Victoria Bunting (Green)

MANEA (1)

Emma Kujat (Con)

John Marks (Ind)

Robert White (Green)

PARSON DROVE AND WISBECH ST MARY (2)

Rita Drinkwater (Con)

Gavin Booth (LibDem) *

Dean Rogers (Con)

Sarah Bligh (LibDem) *

ROMAN BANK (3)

Samantha Clark (Con) •

Diane Cutler (LibDem)

Michael Humphrey (Con) •

Chris Seaton (Con) •

NOTE

* Denotes sitting councillor

Number in brackets denotes number of councillors