But why? The Hippodrome Wetherspoons in March not serving any food all day 'due to unforeseen circumstances'

PUBLISHED: 12:50 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:54 23 August 2019

The Hippodrome in March has stopped serving food today (August 23). Picture: Archant / Facebook / FILE

Archant

Those wanting to grab a bite to eat at The Hippodrome in March today are out of luck 'due to unforeseen circumstances'.

The Wetherspoons restaurant on Dartford Road has closed its kitchen doors today (August 23) and no one knows why.

A sign stuck to the doors said: "Unfortunately due to unforeseen circumstances we are unable to serve any food.

You may also want to watch:

"We apologise for any inconvenience. Kind regards, The Hippodrome Team."

A post on social media has already attracted dozens of people, all speculating as to why the restaurant and hotel chain has stopped serving.

One person joked: "Hot weekend and the younger staff probably don't want to work, so they might have to rely on the older generation again."

- We have contacted JD Wetherpoon for a comment.

