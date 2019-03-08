But why? The Hippodrome Wetherspoons in March not serving any food all day 'due to unforeseen circumstances'
PUBLISHED: 12:50 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:54 23 August 2019
Those wanting to grab a bite to eat at The Hippodrome in March today are out of luck 'due to unforeseen circumstances'.
The Hippodrome in March has stopped serving food today (August 23). Picture: Archant / Facebook / FILE
The Wetherspoons restaurant on Dartford Road has closed its kitchen doors today (August 23) and no one knows why.
A sign stuck to the doors said: "Unfortunately due to unforeseen circumstances we are unable to serve any food.
"We apologise for any inconvenience. Kind regards, The Hippodrome Team."
A post on social media has already attracted dozens of people, all speculating as to why the restaurant and hotel chain has stopped serving.
One person joked: "Hot weekend and the younger staff probably don't want to work, so they might have to rely on the older generation again."
- We have contacted JD Wetherpoon for a comment.