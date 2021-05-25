News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
No Indian Covid-19 variant cases found in Fenland or East Cambs, data shows

Ben Jolley

Published: 12:44 PM May 25, 2021    Updated: 12:55 PM May 25, 2021
The Pfizer and AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines are highly effective against the Indian variant after both doses.

The Pfizer and AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines are highly effective against the Indian variant after both doses.

New figures show that Fenland and East Cambridgeshire have avoided any cases of the Covid Indian variant for a whole week.

 

The week of May 9 to Saturday May 15 saw no cases being recorded after the government had previously expressed concern over the variant. 

However, three cases were reported in Huntingdonshire and 126 in Bedford. 

An alarming increase in cases there has led Government advice to be issued urging people not to travel into and out of the area unless necessary. 

The advice was published online on Friday without an announcement and urges "an extra cautious approach". 

Known as B.1.617.2, the Indian variant had caused health experts to raise some doubt over the progress of the government's roadmap due to it being identified as spreading quicker than the Kent variant. 

But a study by Public Health England has now found that the Pfizer and AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines are highly effective against the Indian variant after both doses.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock used a Downing Street briefing last Wednesday to urge vulnerable people to have their second vaccine jabs to guard against the new virus variant, which was first identified in India. 



