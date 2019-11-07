Residents in March and Doddington without internet for three days as TalkTalk goes down in the Fens - routers are showing 'red light of doom'

Homes in Fenland have been without internet for three days after a major network has reported 'loss of broadband'.

TalkTalk users in March and Doddington have taken to social media after a red light has been left on their routers since Tuesday, November 5.

Some have even dubbed the light "the red light of doom" after still experiencing internet issues three days after the reported outage.

One local business owner said: "The internet has been off for three days, but it's finally back on when I just arrived at my shop in March. Hope I'm not celebrating too soon."

Another resident said: "We've not had internet since early morning Tuesday, I'm with TalkTalk in March."

Although some users have reported that their internet access returned on Wednesday (November 6), some are still having issues.

In a statement online, TalkTalk said: "We are aware that some customers in Doddington, March and Ramsey are experiencing a loss of service.

"This is due to a fault on a section of the Openreach network used to deliver your service.

"We're continuing to work with local engineers to restore service as soon as possible and have planned work for November 6.

"We'd like to apologies for the inconvenience caused and ask that you check back in the morning, when we expect to have our next update."

We have approached TalkTalk for a comment.