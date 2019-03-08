Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Committee hears of 18 objections to bungalow plan in March but also hear of 10 letters of support before deciding to refuse it

PUBLISHED: 18:26 29 April 2019

Mill Hill Lane, March, where three bungalows planned for this site have been refused by Fenland Council planning committee. Picture; APPLICANT

Mill Hill Lane, March, where three bungalows planned for this site have been refused by Fenland Council planning committee. Picture; APPLICANT

Archant

Eighteen objections were considered by Fenland District Council planning committee to proposals for up to three bungalows to the rear of 6 and 7 Mill Hill Lane, March.

All were concerned about the level of housing in the Mill Hill Lane area being too intensive and the access to the proposed houses not being adequate.

But the planning committee – that refused the application – also heard there were 10 ten letters of support for this application.

The committee was told by officers of concerns in respect of the amenities which fall well below council guidelines, the bin storage and collection areas being a long way from each bungalow.

Speaking as agent to the applicant, Matthew Hall said: “This application was submitted in accord with all council planning policy and has received no objections from highways, environmental health or any of the neighbours to the plot.

“The applicant currently owns and lives at No.7 Mill Hill Lane and considers the plot to be nothing but unproductive land crying out for a development of this nature.

You may also want to watch:

“Both he and the owner of the property at No.6 Mill Hill Lane have the same bin storage and collection amenities and neither have raised any objections, so we have no idea where your 18 objectors come from, but would draw your attention to the ten persons who did not object to the application.”

Cllr Peter Murphy (Conservative, Wenneye Ward Chatteris) wanted to know if the 18 objections had come from within the same ward, and was told they come from Knights End Road, Cavalry Drive, Cavalry Park, Wisbech Road, Uphill Road, Mill Hill Lane and Monument View.

Cllr Anne Hay (Conservative, The Mills Ward Chatteris) said: “It is all well and good stating that the owner of No.7 doesn't object – he is the applicant – but what happens when he sells his house and the new occupants have this restricted access, bin storage and collection point at the top of their drive?

“No, the space is just too small. If this was a fresh planning application for No.7 to be built it would struggle.”

Cllr Ian Benney (Conservative, Birch Ward Chatteris) added: “We require specific amenity specs for bin storage and collection for a reason, and this proposal is more than twice the distance to that point.

“Access to the proposed bungalows is quite inappropriate, and while it may not concern the applicant at No.7 now, what about the future when somebody else moves in?”

This application was refused by majority decision.

Most Read

Wedding of Stuart James Mills and Rachel Lesley Wright

Stuart James Mills married Rachel Lesley Wright at St Peter's Church in March on Easter Saturday. Picture: LES MILLS.

Councillor accuses developer of trying to get ‘square peg in round hole’ as Fenland planners reject homes plan for second time - but appeal is on the way

Design produced by developers of what new homes for Deerfield, March, could look like had Fenland Council granted permission. Picture; JAMES DEVELOPMENTS LTD

Fire crews tackle arson attack that spread from cars to nearby house

A deliberate car fire spread to another vehicle and nearby house in Fengate on Sunday April 28. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE.

Police seize what they believe to be cannabis after stop-searching man in March

A significant quantity of a green herbal substance suspected to be cannabis was seized by police in March on Saturday (April 27) after they stop-searched a man in town. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND.

Fenland: local elections 2019: Cambridgeshire police probe ‘no author’ leaflet attacking mayor-elect ahead of Thursday’s poll

Mayor elect Kit Owen with mayor Jan French head St George's Day parade in March. Police confirmed today they are investigating 'malicious' election leaflet put out attacking Cllr Owen ahead of Thursday's local elections. Picture; IAN CARTER

Most Read

Wedding of Stuart James Mills and Rachel Lesley Wright

Stuart James Mills married Rachel Lesley Wright at St Peter's Church in March on Easter Saturday. Picture: LES MILLS.

Councillor accuses developer of trying to get ‘square peg in round hole’ as Fenland planners reject homes plan for second time - but appeal is on the way

Design produced by developers of what new homes for Deerfield, March, could look like had Fenland Council granted permission. Picture; JAMES DEVELOPMENTS LTD

Fire crews tackle arson attack that spread from cars to nearby house

A deliberate car fire spread to another vehicle and nearby house in Fengate on Sunday April 28. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE.

Police seize what they believe to be cannabis after stop-searching man in March

A significant quantity of a green herbal substance suspected to be cannabis was seized by police in March on Saturday (April 27) after they stop-searched a man in town. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND.

Fenland: local elections 2019: Cambridgeshire police probe ‘no author’ leaflet attacking mayor-elect ahead of Thursday’s poll

Mayor elect Kit Owen with mayor Jan French head St George's Day parade in March. Police confirmed today they are investigating 'malicious' election leaflet put out attacking Cllr Owen ahead of Thursday's local elections. Picture; IAN CARTER

Latest from the Cambs Times

Fenland: local elections 2019: Cambridgeshire police probe ‘no author’ leaflet attacking mayor-elect ahead of Thursday’s poll

Mayor elect Kit Owen with mayor Jan French head St George's Day parade in March. Police confirmed today they are investigating 'malicious' election leaflet put out attacking Cllr Owen ahead of Thursday's local elections. Picture; IAN CARTER

Councillor accuses developer of trying to get ‘square peg in round hole’ as Fenland planners reject homes plan for second time - but appeal is on the way

Design produced by developers of what new homes for Deerfield, March, could look like had Fenland Council granted permission. Picture; JAMES DEVELOPMENTS LTD

St George’s Fayre once again pulls in the crowds for a superbly organised day of family fun in the Fens

There was a great atmosphere at the annual St George�s Day fayre in March on Sunday. It is not in its 11th year and goes from strength to strength. Picture: IAN CARTER

Here’s Hugo - making a star appearance during Sunday’s St George’s Day fayre in March

There's something very special about Hugo the St Bernard who was at the front of St George's Day parade in March on Sunday. He looked very much as if he enjoyed it. Picture; TINA VALKEITH

Committee hears of 18 objections to bungalow plan in March but also hear of 10 letters of support before deciding to refuse it

Mill Hill Lane, March, where three bungalows planned for this site have been refused by Fenland Council planning committee. Picture; APPLICANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists