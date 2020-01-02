No Vegan Steak Bakes for Greggs in March as town is left behind - again

There are no Vegan Steak Bakes stocked in March Greggs as the town is left behind in the nationwide launch. Picture: Supplied/Archant Archant

March residents wanting to get their hands on Greggs' new Vegan Steak Bake are out of luck as the town misses out again.

The bakery chain launched its new vegan pastry treat today (January 2) with stores up and down the country stocking the bake - except March.

Last year we reported that the Fen town missed out on Greggs' Vegan Sausage Roll launch and one customer suggested March is often "forgotten".

A customer notice inside the store explains to disappointed customers that the steak bake won't make it to stores until January 16.

It reads: "We'll be selling our Vegan Steak Bake in this shop from Thursday, January 16."

The nearest store to stock the new vegan bake is Wisbech, nearly eight miles away from the March bakery.

One customer said: "It's like we're always left last in March and forgotten when it comes to things like this."

To find the nearest Vegan Steak Bake-stocked store, visit: www.greggs.co.uk/vsb-locator