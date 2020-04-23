‘Jenny was like a best friend and a mum combined. She was the best person I’ve ever met’ - daughter’s poignant tribute

Jenny Esson, NHS worker in Cambs, who has died. "She was my love story of a lifetime, my sun and now that she’s gone the world is very dark", said a family statement, Picture; NHS Archant

“I have no words to express how devastated and utterly heart broken and lost we are without her”.

Jenny Esson from the recovery college helps us think about being 'person centred' and how mental health can effect us all @sharongilfoyle1 @CPFT_NHS pic.twitter.com/8IQAAB0qr7 — Sarah Russell ❤️ (@Lol2005Russ) January 16, 2019

Those were the words from the family of Cambridgeshire health worker Jenny Esson, 45, who has died in hospital.

Jenny had tested positive for coronavirus.

Her death was announced by Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust (CPFT).

Jenny, who had underlying health conditions, became unwell whilst working from home, before sadly passing away on Friday April 17 at Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Tracy Dowling, chief executive at CPFT, said: “It is with a heavy heart that I share with you the saddest news that our much-loved colleague, Jenny Esson, training and development coordinator in the Recovery College, passed away last Friday”.

In a statement issued through the trust, the family said:

“Jenny was always at the very heart of our family. She was charismatic, loving, passionate, outrageously funny and loved to laugh.

“She was fiercely protective of us and always proud to provide for us, look after us. She was happiest at home and was passionate and proud of her work. If Jenny saw something she felt was wrong she wouldn’t just moan about it.

“She would set off to change it as many of you in the trust know and have had her in your ear tenaciously driving her ideas forward. She hated social injustice and stigmatising of any kind. “She was my hero, my soulmate, my everything. She was amazing mum to our girls who love her with all their hearts.

“I have no words to express how devastated and utterly heart broken and lost we are without her. Her resilience despite of everything she experienced in life was truly inspiring. I can only take comfort in the blessing that I got to be by her side and hold her as she slipped away from us.

“She started a tradition of saying “go shine” as she sent our girls of to school which we started to repeat back to her whenever she left to go to work or interview or to do a presentation. She was my love story of a lifetime, my sun and now that she’s gone the world is very dark. But somewhere in the sky there will be the sparkliest, brightest star and that will be my Jen. Go shine forever my love.”

Kaisa, her daughter said, “Jenny was like a best friend and a mum combined. She was the best person I’ve ever met.”

Ms Dowling said: “Jenny was one of the first people I met when I joined the Trust and I was always struck by her energy, charisma and shining smile.

“She loved CPFT and through her work in the Recovery College and in peer support she made a tremendous difference to so many people’s lives. We will truly miss her.

“We send our sincere condolences to Jen’s family. They are in our thoughts and our prayers at this most difficult time.”