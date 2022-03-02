Noel Gallagher was spotted in the away stands at the Posh stadium as Manchester City played against Peterborough United F.C. in the FA Cup. - Credit: PRESS ASSOCIATION

Noel Gallagher was spotted in the crowd at the Posh stadium last night as Manchester City played against Peterborough United in the FA Cup.

Noel Gallagher spotted by fans in the stands in Peterborough ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/EIDDHbsXQd — Harry Rutter (@harryjohnrutter) March 1, 2022

The former Oasis singer was joined in the away stands by his friend and Manchester City fan Scully.

When photos started being shared on Twitter, football and music fans said they were surprised Noel had visited Peterborough.

"I can’t get over Noel Gallagher definitely sitting in his house going 'ah let’s go to Peterborough away'," said one person.

Another said: "I cannot get over the fact that Noel Gallagher is in Peterborough sat in the POSH ground surrounded by normal people!"

Oleksandr Zinchenko captained Manchester City to what eventually proved to be a comfortable 2-0 FA Cup fifth-round win, but only after the scoreline remained 0-0 for an hour.

The Ukraine international was given the honour of leading out the Premier League champions as a show of support against Russia’s invasion of his homeland.

The two team captains also carried out the Ukraine flag ahead of kick-off.