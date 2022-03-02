News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Noel Gallagher spotted in Posh away stands at Manchester City match

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:45 AM March 2, 2022
Updated: 10:48 AM March 2, 2022
Noel Gallagher in the Posh stadium away stands as Manchester City played against Peterborough United F.C. in the FA Cup. 

Noel Gallagher was spotted in the away stands at the Posh stadium as Manchester City played against Peterborough United F.C. in the FA Cup. - Credit: PRESS ASSOCIATION

Noel Gallagher was spotted in the crowd at the Posh stadium last night as Manchester City played against Peterborough United in the FA Cup. 

The former Oasis singer was joined in the away stands by his friend and Manchester City fan Scully.

When photos started being shared on Twitter, football and music fans said they were surprised Noel had visited Peterborough.

"I can’t get over Noel Gallagher definitely sitting in his house going 'ah let’s go to Peterborough away'," said one person. 

Another said: "I cannot get over the fact that Noel Gallagher is in Peterborough sat in the POSH ground surrounded by normal people!" 

Oleksandr Zinchenko captained Manchester City to what eventually proved to be a comfortable 2-0 FA Cup fifth-round win, but only after the scoreline remained 0-0 for an hour.

The Ukraine international was given the honour of leading out the Premier League champions as a show of support against Russia’s invasion of his homeland.

The two team captains also carried out the Ukraine flag ahead of kick-off.

Cambs Live News
Cambridgeshire

Don't Miss

A white Mercedes van was lurking outside Cambridgeshire schools 'blowing kisses and asking girls to get in'.

Cambs Live News

Van driver outside schools blows kisses and 'asks girls to get in'

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
The stretch of the A141 between Chatteris and Warboys will be closed for four nights for essential works. 

Cambridgeshire Highways

Four-day closure for stretch of A141 between Chatteris and Warboys

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
The collapsed Toys R Us shop front on Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough after a fire in 2019

Retail

Toys R Us returns 2022: Is the chain coming back to Cambridgeshire?

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A man fell from the third floor of a room at the Great Northern Hotel, opposite Peterborough railway station.

Cambs Live News

Man in critical condition after falling from third-floor hotel room window

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon