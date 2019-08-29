You can now nominate a sporting hero in Cambridgeshire for a Living Sport Award

Now is your chance to nominate them for a Living Sport Sports Award as nominations are now open. Pictured is The Living Sport team. Picture: LIVING SPORT Archant

Do you know a sporting star in Cambridgeshire that has achieved or made a contribution this year?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Now is your chance to nominate them for a Living Sport Sports Award as nominations are now open. Pictured is Alan Hannibal, Sally Tippen and Sue Rich. Picture: LIVING SPORT Now is your chance to nominate them for a Living Sport Sports Award as nominations are now open. Pictured is Alan Hannibal, Sally Tippen and Sue Rich. Picture: LIVING SPORT

If so now is your chance to nominate them for a Living Sport Sports Award as nominations are now open.

The awards aim to recognise and celebrate the achievements of talented sportsmen, women and their teams and how they have a positive impact on people's lives.

Individuals and organisations can now be nominated by the general public for one or more of the 12 categories which include Coach of the Year, Community Volunteer of the Year and Workplace of the Year.

The Living Sport Sports Awards ceremony will take place on the evening of Thursday November 28 2019 at the Burgess Hall in St Ives.

Now is your chance to nominate them for a Living Sport Sports Award as nominations are now open. Pictured is Paul Clark with the Jonnie Peacock award. Picture: LIVING SPORT Now is your chance to nominate them for a Living Sport Sports Award as nominations are now open. Pictured is Paul Clark with the Jonnie Peacock award. Picture: LIVING SPORT

Shortlisted nominees in each of the categories will receive a free ticket to the awards ceremony.

Previous winners of the awards include Peterborough's Community First Boxing Club for the Power of Sport Award; Alan Hannibal (BRJ Run & Tri Club, Huntingdon) and Sue Rich and Sally Tippen for their significant contribution to county and club Tennis and Hockey.

Doddington's Jonnie Peacock has also contributed his very own award which recognises someone who has gone above and beyond to make a difference while overcoming personal adversity.

Last year this was won by Paul Clark who along with 30 amputee families climbed Snowdon in aid of Steelbones charity.

There are also awards for young community volunteer and community club of the year to recognise the great work volunteers do across the county.

Finally there is the Impact Award which is for partnerships, projects or individuals who have improved sport and physical activity participation within their local community .

Simon Fairhall, chief executive of Living Sport, said: "Our awards have been developed to link more closely with our work to improve health and wellbeing by supporting people to get active, increasingly recognising the contribution of sport to wider outcomes of physical wellbeing, mental wellbeing, social and community development, economic development and personal development.

"These awards are a highlight of our year and are a fantastic opportunity to recognise the outstanding contribution made by people and organisations and the positive impact that participating in sport and physical activity can have."

To make a nomination visit www.livingsport.co.uk for the online form. The closing date is September 20 2019.

You may also want to watch: