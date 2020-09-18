Advanced search

Nominate your ‘lockdown hero’ for this year’s Living Sport Virtual Sports Awards

PUBLISHED: 10:00 19 September 2020

Living Sport are inviting people to nominate individuals ahead of their virtual sports award evening in December. Picture: LIVING SPORT

Residents are being invited to nominate talented individuals for this year’s Living Sport Virtual Sports Awards.

The awards aim to recognise the achievements of talented sportspeople and the contributions made by both coaches and volunteers across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

As well as this, the awards also showcase clubs and organisations who are using sport and physical activity to make a positive impact on lives across the county.

This year, Living Sport have put an emphasis on recognising what they call ‘lockdown heroes’ who have shown compassion, generosity and creativity within the sport and physical activity community.

Simon Fairhall, chief executive at Living Sport, said: “In a year defined by unprecedented challenges, we feel it is even more important to shine a light on the accomplishments many have achieved in such difficult circumstances.

“To ensure this year’s event can go ahead safely, we will be holding a virtual ceremony, hosted by a well-known local personality, to recognise the outstanding contributions made by people and organisations.”

Individuals nominated for the awards will hope to follow in the footsteps of previous winners, such as Olympic gymnast Louis Smith, Paralympic runner Jonnie Peacock and cricketer Tom Westley.

A range of awards will be available, with some adapted to reflect the lack of face-to-face sport and physical activity taking place this year.

Nominees can win awards such as coach of the year, community volunteer of the year and community club of the year, and all categories are now open.

Nominations close at 5pm on Friday, October 9. There will be an online public vote for the first time in the event’s history in addition to the judging panel assessment, and public voting will open on Friday, October 16.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Living Sport Virtual Sports Awards will be held virtually and live-streamed on the Living Sport Facebook page on Thursday, December 3 at 7pm.

To submit your nomination, complete the online form at https://www.livingsport.co.uk/sportsawards.

