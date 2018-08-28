Advanced search

Big clean-up of two of Norfolk’s beaches by students from Wisbech and King’s Lynn College of West Anglia

PUBLISHED: 11:11 20 December 2018

Students from the college’s King’s Lynn and Wisbech campuses braved the cold to clean two of Norfolk’s beaches. The students collected litter and other waste harmful to the environment. Picture: COLLEGE OF WEST ANGLIA

Wisbech uniformed services students joined others from the King’s Lynn campus of the College of West Anglia to brave the cold in a mission to clean two of Norfolk’s beaches.

Over 40 uniformed services students participated, with Wisbech students beginning in Snettisham and King’s Lynn students starting out at Hunstanton, all meeting at the midway point in Heacham.

The students collected litter and other waste harmful to the environment, including plastic bags and bottles. The students litter-picked for a couple of hours and covered a combined total of 8 miles.

The beach clean was part of a wider series of litter-picks across Norfolk and Cambridgeshire.

Lee Mallott, programme manager of uninformed services for Wisbech and King’s Lynn, Lee Mallott, said: “The work we’ve been doing today is very important and the event has been a great success. It’s been a good opportunity for the students to gain an understanding of environmental issues facing us today and to give something back to the community as well.”

One of the uniformed services students said: “It’s nice to get out of the classroom and the weather certainly woke me up! I feel like we’re making a difference by cleaning up our great beaches.”

