North Bank Road in Whittlesey has re-opened after water levels drop and heavy rainfall in the Fens stops

20 November, 2019 - 10:54
North Bank Road in Whittlesey has re-opened after it was forced shut due to flooding. Picture: Cambs Cops/Terry Harris

One of Fenland's flooded roads has re-opened after water levels dropped and heavy rainfall stopped.

North Bank Road in Whittlesey was opened by the local authority at around 6.30am on Wednesday (November 20).

A spokesman said: "Levels in the River Nene are beginning to fall following rainfall last week.

"No further impacts from tide lock where combined high tide and river levels are expected.

"Levels are forecast to continue to fall and the river levels and height of the high tides are no longer likely to lead to localised flooding at North Bank Road.

"The local authority has opened the North Bank Road and removed diversionary routes when it is safe to do so and further updates will be available through local media."

The road closure caused some controversy on social media when some drivers were spotted going through the closed signs along the flooded road.

One resident said: "If you was in an area that you didn't know and the road was closed people wouldn't go down it.

"So what's the difference with North Bank. Closed means closed whether it's flooded or not it's closed for a reason."

Another added: "It [was] closed for no reason; the road [was] not flooded.

"In fact, not a bit of water on road at all and if they can have a police unit sat down the road all day surely the council can send someone to close and open road when needed."

