Hospital trust reflect on ‘extremely busy year’ with Covid-19 ahead of 2021
- Credit: Twitter/@NWAngliaFT
One of the region’s NHS foundation trusts are looking back on an “extremely busy year” with the coronavirus pandemic ahead of 2021.
The North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust has released a series of tweets put together by staff and volunteers looking back on 2020.
The trust is made up of Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon, Peterborough City Hospital and Stamford Hospital.
A spokesperson said: “As the year draws to a close, we have asked members of staff across our trust to provide us with their reflections on what has been a tough year.
“Chief executive Caroline Walker, was the first person to provide us with a reflection on 2020.
“The impact of Covid-19 has meant that for many members of our staff they have had to utilise their skills in a new area.
“This year has taught our complaints team a lot about themselves both in a personal and professional capacity.
“The team are an important part of ensuring our services are continually improving, helping us to provide the best possible care for you.
“Our resourcing team have been extremely busy this year, recruiting nearly 800 new members of staff during the pandemic.
“This year has been like no other and it has impacted on staff and teams right across the trust.”