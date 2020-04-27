Advanced search

Norwich scientists part of £20m consortium fighting coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 17:26 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:26 27 April 2020

Scientists at the Quadram Institute have been named as part of the new genome consortium. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Scientists at the Quadram Institute have been named as part of the new genome consortium. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

Norwich is at the heart of the fight back against the coronavirus, as the government has named the city as one of the scientific hubs in its new genome consortium.

Inside Quadram Institute Norwich NHS Picture: BRITTANY WOODMANInside Quadram Institute Norwich NHS Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The government this month announced the Genome Sequence Alliance, made up of the country’s leading scientists and clinicians.

The alliance has been given a £20m fund to map how COVID-19 spreads and behaves by using whole genome sequencing.

This means that the complete DNA of the virus would be identified, so as to build a better picture of how to combat it.

A number of scientists from the Quadram Institute at the Norwich Research Park are involved.

The institute confirmed that Professor Mark Pallen, research leader at the Quadram Institute and principal investigator on the MRC CLIMB project - a computational environment used to store data by microbiologists – will be involved.

The Quadram Institute’s Dr Justin O’ Grady will lead laboratory work and, head of informatics Dr Andrew Page will also be working on the project.

You may also want to watch:

Professor Ian Charles, director of the Quadram Institute, said: “We welcome this vital work announced by the Chief Scientific Adviser to understand how COVID-19 spreads and behaves by using whole genome sequencing.

“It’s a testimony to the excellence of the scientific expertise we have here in Norwich that we will be contributing to this national, collaborative effort. I am very proud of all the efforts that my colleagues at the Quadram Institute and across the Norwich Research Park are making to reach the scientific answers we need to deal with this pandemic.”

Samples from patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 will be sent to a network of sequencing centres including Norwich as well as Belfast, Birmingham, Cambridge, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Exeter, Glasgow, Liverpool, London, Nottingham, Oxford and Sheffield.

The consortium, made up of these academic institutions, as well as the NHS, Public Health agencies, Wellcome Sanger Institute in Cambridge, will then feed intelligence back to hospitals, regional NHS centres and the government.

Business secretary Alok Sharma said: “At a critical moment in history, this consortium will bring together the UK’s best scientists to build our understanding of this pandemic, tackle the disease and ultimately, save lives.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Drive-through coronavirus testing facility opens at East of England showground in Peterborough

New coronavirus drive through testing facility opens at East of England showground, Peterborough. This was the scene on Saturday just days after it opened Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Sunshine, cycling, strolling and selfies as people enjoy an afternoon of sightseeing

Peterborough City Centre on Friday April 24. Where going out has become the new staying in. Picture; TERRY HARRY HARRIS

Group travel from as far as Wolverhampton to fish at Mepal Outdoor Centre amid lockdown

Three anglers travelled from as far as Wolverhampton to fish at Mepal Outdoor Centre on Saturday, April 25. Picture: Archant

Plans being drawn to reopen county’s tips amid growing national pressure to do so

Cllr Steve Count, leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, has said household recycling centres will reopen only when the Government says it is safe to do so. Picture: ARCHANT

Memories of legend Captain Tom Moore who lived in the Fens with his family in the 1980s

Captain Tom Moore (pictured at his home in Marston Moretaine) used to live in the Fens, near Welney, in the 1980s after being appointed manager of March Concrete Products Ltd. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Images

Most Read

Drive-through coronavirus testing facility opens at East of England showground in Peterborough

New coronavirus drive through testing facility opens at East of England showground, Peterborough. This was the scene on Saturday just days after it opened Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Sunshine, cycling, strolling and selfies as people enjoy an afternoon of sightseeing

Peterborough City Centre on Friday April 24. Where going out has become the new staying in. Picture; TERRY HARRY HARRIS

Group travel from as far as Wolverhampton to fish at Mepal Outdoor Centre amid lockdown

Three anglers travelled from as far as Wolverhampton to fish at Mepal Outdoor Centre on Saturday, April 25. Picture: Archant

Plans being drawn to reopen county’s tips amid growing national pressure to do so

Cllr Steve Count, leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, has said household recycling centres will reopen only when the Government says it is safe to do so. Picture: ARCHANT

Memories of legend Captain Tom Moore who lived in the Fens with his family in the 1980s

Captain Tom Moore (pictured at his home in Marston Moretaine) used to live in the Fens, near Welney, in the 1980s after being appointed manager of March Concrete Products Ltd. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Images

Latest from the Cambs Times

‘Solidarity’ Ramadan fast tweet backfires on Lib Dem councillor Ian Manning after he posts photo of his breakfast - bacon and eggs.

A simple breakfast of bacon and eggs. What could possibly go wrong with that? Quite a lot as it turned out when Cllr Ian Manning tweeted the photo at the commencement of his solidarity day of fasting for Ramadan.(Muslims don't eat pork) Picture; TWITTER

Reclining armchair among pile of domestic items dumped in the open countryside at Tydd St Giles

Fly tipped armchair and other items at Tydd St Giles, Picture; TWITTER

FACT’s busy ‘Shop & Drop’ service received almost 100 orders in one day during coronavirus lockdown

Fenland charity FACT has been delivering shopping and essentials to the elderly and vulnerable since the start of the coronavirus lockdown.

ATHLETICS: Three Counties runners come together in virtual team marathon relay

Members from Three Counties Running Club took part in a marathon relay where each team represented the marathon they would have taken part in. Pictures: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Photographer runs three half marathons in three days – raising more than £1,800 for charity

Cambridgeshire photographer Ryan Jarvis has raised more than �1,800 for NHS charities after running three half marathons in three days. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24