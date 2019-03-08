Police close the books on alleged election offences in Fenland - no action over letters circulated in Wisbech and no action over March social media post

Cambs Police will take no further action following an investigation into a social media post by taxi driver Dave Humphrey critical of former councillor - and FACT board member- Kit Owen. Picture; ARCHANT Archant

Police have decided to take no further action after complaints were made to them following May's local elections in Fenland.

Dave Patrick - an independent candidate who later won a seat on both Wisbech Town Council and Fenland District Council - complained over election literature put out by the NE Cambs Conservative Association.

Letters highly critical of him and of some other targeted candidates fell short of the accepted form of behaviour, he claimed.

Now Cambridgeshire Police have completed their inquiry and decided to write to the Tory Party officials who were responsible. But there will be no further action.

"The complaint with regards the leaflet was dealt with by way of a letter," said a police spokesman.

A second complaint was made by the NE Cambs Conservative Association who referred a social media post and a leaflet circulating in March to returning officer Paul Medd.

The complaint was then passed by Mr Medd to Cambridgeshire Police who decided, after an investigation, to take no further action.

"With regards to the social media post there was no further action," said the police spokesman.

Police had previously interviewed, but taken to action, against a March woman who had circulated a leaflet critical of former town and district councillor Kit Owen.

However they interviewed, under caution, taxi driver Dave Humphrey who had posted comments about Cllr Owen on Facebook. Both men has clashed over the running of FACT - the community transport group- after Cllr Owen refused to accept any blame for the accounting issues thrown up by the £200,000 county council inquiry.

A major police investigation is now under way into former FACT manager Jo Philpott; Mr Owen also left the board of FACT following the appointment of a new chairman.

Mr Humphrey said he was able to substantiate the claims made in his social media post and was angry that the police had been called in, even though he was never charged and the case was quickly dropped.

"Mr Owen alleged my online post was untrue, quoting that post 'the new FACT management simply opened the books and called the police'", he said.

"Since 2013 we have produced evidence of apparent fraudulent and criminal behaviour and Mr Owen's (and others) failure to act on it allowed the exploitation of our money to continue for years.

"However, he now appears only too willing to have the police involved when it's in his self-interest"

Mr Humphrey said: "I produced - and published - evidence to show his allegation against me was false.

"This was a malicious waste of police resources to bully and intimidate me."