‘Numerous’ number plate thefts reported to police across region
- Credit: Facebook/Policing Fenland
Several number plate thefts from “numerous” vehicles across Fenland have been reported to police, sparking a warning from officers.
Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s Fenland Neighbourhood Policing Team are urging any victims of number plate thefts to report it immediately.
A police spokesperson said: “We have recently been made aware of numerous thefts of number plates from vehicles in the region.
“Aside from the obvious inconvenience, costs and damage to vehicles these thefts cause with regards to having to replace the physical plates, these thefts also cause stress, worry and concern to victims whose vehicles have been targeted.
“Number plates can be stolen for a number of different reasons - either way their theft is never good.
You may also want to watch:
“If you have been a victim of number plate theft in the local area and have not yet reported it to us then we urge you to do so.
“Reports can be made via 101 or by using the online reporting system on our website.”
Most Read
- 1 BBC drama Casualty storyline to feature pelvic mesh implant scandal
- 2 Long-serving work couple leaving Fens for Nigeria to build care home
- 3 Cheers to that! Businesses reopen as lockdown restrictions ease
- 4 Burglar's DNA linked to break in at Ramsey Royal British Legion Club
- 5 Woman threatened for not wearing mask describes fear for safety
- 6 Primary school joins laureate's £100m-a-year bid to boost libraries
- 7 Spectators to be 'kept well away' when 85m chimneys come down
- 8 Council removes anti-Semitic graffiti in Ely
- 9 March Town United in line for promotion after FA decide to restructure non-league pyramid
- 10 New offering can help 'encourage more participation in angling'