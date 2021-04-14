Published: 11:14 AM April 14, 2021

Several number plates have reportedly been stolen from vehicles across Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Facebook/Policing Fenland

Several number plate thefts from “numerous” vehicles across Fenland have been reported to police, sparking a warning from officers.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s Fenland Neighbourhood Policing Team are urging any victims of number plate thefts to report it immediately.

A police spokesperson said: “We have recently been made aware of numerous thefts of number plates from vehicles in the region.

“Aside from the obvious inconvenience, costs and damage to vehicles these thefts cause with regards to having to replace the physical plates, these thefts also cause stress, worry and concern to victims whose vehicles have been targeted.

“Number plates can be stolen for a number of different reasons - either way their theft is never good.

“If you have been a victim of number plate theft in the local area and have not yet reported it to us then we urge you to do so.

“Reports can be made via 101 or by using the online reporting system on our website.”