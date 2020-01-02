Man, 34, left in 'serious condition' after New Year's Eve car crash in Cambridgeshire

A man remains in a "serious condition" after a crash on New Year's Eve along one of Cambridgeshire's main A roads.

The driver, a 34-year-old man, collided with the central reservation in his Skoda Rapid on the A1139 Fletton Parkway near Peterborough at around 6pm.

Dramatic images from the scene show all emergency services - including the air ambulance - were on hand to help the driver.

Police are now appealing for any information and dash cam footage of the driver and the manner of driving in the run up to the crash on December 31.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We are appealing for information following a serious collision in Peterborough on New Year's Eve.

"At about 6.15pm, officers were called to reports of a grey Skoda Rapid in collision with the central reservation on the southbound carriageway of the A1139, Fletton Parkway.

"The driver, a 34-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

"Anyone with any information, dash cam footage or who witnessed the collision should contact police on 101 quoting incident 347 of December 31."