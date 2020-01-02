Man, 34, left in 'serious condition' after New Year's Eve car crash in Cambridgeshire
PUBLISHED: 15:33 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:33 02 January 2020
Terry Harris
A man remains in a "serious condition" after a crash on New Year's Eve along one of Cambridgeshire's main A roads.
The driver, a 34-year-old man, collided with the central reservation in his Skoda Rapid on the A1139 Fletton Parkway near Peterborough at around 6pm.
Dramatic images from the scene show all emergency services - including the air ambulance - were on hand to help the driver.
You may also want to watch:
Police are now appealing for any information and dash cam footage of the driver and the manner of driving in the run up to the crash on December 31.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We are appealing for information following a serious collision in Peterborough on New Year's Eve.
"At about 6.15pm, officers were called to reports of a grey Skoda Rapid in collision with the central reservation on the southbound carriageway of the A1139, Fletton Parkway.
"The driver, a 34-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.
"Anyone with any information, dash cam footage or who witnessed the collision should contact police on 101 quoting incident 347 of December 31."