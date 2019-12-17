Oak trees planted at The Avenue to 'help wildlife' in March, says mayor

The oak trees planted at The Avenue in March were funded by the likes of March Town Council, UK Towbar Ltd, Dr Tree and Gastech Utilities Ltd. Picture: DAN MASON Archant

The mayor of March, Cllr Rob Skoulding, was today on hand to see oak trees being planted in a bid to encourage wildlife into the town.

An oak tree is about to be planted at The Avenue in March. Picture: DAN MASON An oak tree is about to be planted at The Avenue in March. Picture: DAN MASON

Cllr Skoulding was joined by representatives from March Town Council, Doctor Tree, Gastech Utilities Ltd. and UK Towbars Ltd. who helped fund seven trees at The Avenue.

Cllr Skoulding believes the park, owned by Fenland District Council (FDC), will also be able to help improve the local environment.

"Two local companies came to me about planting trees, I saw FDC and said it's a good idea, they agreed and we'd put Oaks in," he said.

"They take a long time to mature, but they're a fantastic tree.

One of the oak trees planted at The Avenue in March. Picture: DAN MASON One of the oak trees planted at The Avenue in March. Picture: DAN MASON

"If we source more local companies, we'll try and source more land and put more in.

"We're trying to help not only the carbon footprint, but also the wildlife. With more trees in, hopefully we'll get more birds."

