Ten new oak trees planted at The Avenue in March thanks to the Fenland community

Mayor of March, Cllr Rob Skoulding (centre), stands with residents and businesses after new oak trees were planted in March. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL Archant

Ten new oak trees have been planted in March thanks to the kind donations of local residents and businesses.

Members of the community gathered in The Avenue park to lend a hand and plant the young oak trees, offering a welcome boost to the natural beauty of the area and encouraging local wildlife.

The ten trees were donated by Gary Harradine, Mark Purser of Snowmountain Enterprises Ltd, March Woodland Group, Mr Adam, Oliver Skoulding, the late Peter Skoulding MBE, Mr and Mrs Pearson, Doctor Tree and Cllr Robert White.

Mayor of March, Cllr Rob Skoulding, said: “An ancient Greek proverb says that a society grows great when people plant trees whose shade they know they shall never sit in.

“I’m truly proud to have done my part to help create a better environment for future generations.”

Cllr Skoulding approached Fenland District Council for permission to plant the trees on its land as he wanted to further enhance the area.

The planting of these trees follows on from seven oak trees that were planted at The Avenue park in December last year.

Any local businesses interested in sponsoring the planting of new trees across Fenland can email the council’s parks and open spaces team at park&openspaces@fenland.gov.uk.