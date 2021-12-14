Jock Mackay moved from Scotland to Whittlesey to become a bus driver at Morley's, where he stayed for over 30 years. - Credit: Family

A daughter has paid tribute to a “well-liked and respected” man who worked as a bus driver in the Fens for over 30 years.

Jock Mackay moved from Scotland to Whittlesey to become a bus driver for Morley’s, before moving onto other coach firms in the area.

Jock died at the age of 73 on December 4.

His daughter Louise said: “The town will not be the same without him and will be sadly missed.”

Born in Scotland, Jock went to Hartfield Primary School in Dumbarton and was brought up by his auntie, Brucie Morton.

The keen bus enthusiast then became a bus driver before deciding to move to Whittlesey around 45 years ago.

“He worked at Morley’s for over 30 years,” said Louise.

“Especially with older ladies, dad used to take them to bingo or shopping; he would drop them off outside their house.

“When he took kids to school, if they misbehaved, he would get them to the front but everybody respected him.”

Jock was also known to be a cheeky character, whether that was on the dance floor or in a shop, which he developed as he grew up.

“He was a character. When he was a child, he went into his neighbour’s shed and got green paint, and he painted everything green,” Louise recalled.

“One time, me and dad went to Costcutter, we looked in the freezer and his trousers came down!”

Jock also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren while not bus driving. - Credit: Family

When Morley’s closed, Jock moved onto Aardvark Coaches at Peterborough as well as working at bus and coach company Bland’s in Stamford.

He also liked collecting antique buses, doing woodwork with his grandchildren and attending the Black Bull pub in Whittlesey.

“He liked driving and wanted to become a bus driver when he was a little boy, but also liked his fishing,” said Brucie.

“I would sum Jock up as a very nice person who got on with everybody.”

Jock was well-known in the town, for his bus driving, but also for his personality.

“He was a well-liked person and would have an answer to everything; he loved to play pranks on people,” Louise added.

Jock leaves behind five children, four grandchildren, two half-brothers and two half-sisters.

Funeral arrangements will be made in due course.