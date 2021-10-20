News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Obituaries

Gallery

Daughter remembers artist father who would ‘always be there’

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 4:23 PM October 20, 2021    Updated: 4:59 PM October 20, 2021
John Abbott with his painting of St Mary's Church at the exxhibition at the All Saints School in Mar

The daughter of John Abbott (pictured) said he 'would always be there or at the end of the phone'. - Credit: Archant

A woman has paid tribute to her artist father, describing him as a figure who would "always be there". 

John Abbott, of March, died aged 70 earlier this month at Addenbrooke's Hospital after a short period with an aggressive form of cancer. 

During his younger years, he had a career in the railway and started painting cartoons and caricatures of people and events. 

When he was made redundant, John opened up his own shop on March High Street, having loved painting since his childhood.

His daughter Carrie said: “Dad was always doing something whether that was painting or fishing or working.

You may also want to watch:

"He wasn’t one to be particularly idle.” 

“When we were on holiday, he’d always have his paint box out and if he wasn’t fishing, he was painting!” 

Five diverse artists exhibiting their work in an exhibition entitled, In the Mix, at March Town Hall

John Abbott (pictured) enjoyed exhibiting his work. This exhibition was at March Town Hall. Picture: Steve Williams. - Credit: Archant

St George's Fayre, March.Katherine Long being presented with her certificate and prizes from artist

John Abbott (L) pictured presenting an award at St George's Fair, March. Picture: Steve Williams. - Credit: Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 Fire destroys family bungalow in the Fens
  2. 2 Shocks all round as police pull over 'white van man'
  3. 3 Cyclist stabbed in broad daylight attack
  1. 4 Man found dead in March
  2. 5 WATCH: Flying Scotsman steams through Cambridgeshire Fens
  3. 6 Care home ‘requires improvement’ in five key areas 
  4. 7 Daughter remembers artist father who would ‘always be there’
  5. 8 Driver leaves girl 'very shaken' after ploughing into car
  6. 9 Yellow weather warning issued for Cambridgeshire

John set up Buds, a clothes shop, in 1994. He’d put some of his pictures up on the wall as a bit of decoration and they ended up getting a lot of interest. 

“It was at that point I think he thought ‘actually I could make a career out of this’.

"He’d wanted to do that for a long time but never had the confidence,” said Carrie. 

Born on August 20, 1951 at March Maternity Home, John had lived in March all his life. 

From his time in and outside of work, he was known to many in the town.

Artist John Abbott

John Abbott's (pictured) love for painting started back during his school days. - Credit: Archant

Five diverse artists exhibiting their work in an exhibition entitled, In the Mix, at March Town Hall

John Abbott enjoyed exhibiting his work. This painting was exhibited at March Town Hall. Picture: Steve Williams. - Credit: Archant

Artist John Abbott painting a watercolour at the handicraft exhibition at the St Peters Church, Marc

John Abbott enjoyed exhibiting his work. This photo shows him painting a watercolour at the handicraft exhibition at the St Peters Church, March. - Credit: Archant

“Dad liked to hold onto his connections so he had some very long friendships.

"He was still friends with a man called Eddie who he’d known all his life," said Carrie.

“He would always be there or at the end of the phone. He'd offer his help to anyone freely. He was a very sociable person.” 

John was known to many as ‘The Fenland Artist’. He enjoyed exhibiting and selling his work. 

“He absolutely loved that title as it described him, his passion and his home area,” said Carrie. 

“His home was in his heart.” 

Artist John Abbott at the Chatteris historic festival

John Abbott at the Chatteris historic festival. - Credit: Archant

John Abbott with the Con Dollies

John Abbott (pictured) with the Con Dollies. - Credit: Archant

St George's Fayre, March. Open Annual art competion,Albert Horton being presented with his certifica

John Abbott (pictured right) presented a certificate to the winner of the open annual art competition at St George's Fair in March. - Credit: Archant

She added: "When myself and my sister, Amy went out into town as teenagers, people would say ‘oh it’s John’s daughters’ and his paintings were everywhere.

“He painted every single pub in March. Even the funeral directors we’ve gone with, George James & Son, has his paintings on the wall! 

John leaves two daughters, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. 

A service at Fenland Crematorium will take place on Friday (October 22). 

Obituary
Cambridgeshire
March News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dennis George, of Gorefield, died in hospital following a crash on the A141 at March on September 24.

Cambs Live

'Loving, caring family man' dies in hospital weeks after A141 crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Ron German to retire as March butcher

People

Butcher Ron to hang up his hat after 64 years

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Aaron Driver of Wimblington

People

Brother pays tribute to 'strongest character I've ever known'

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Maddie Durdant-Hollamby of Wimblington

Cambs Live

Parents 'can never forgive' actions for Maddie's murder

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon